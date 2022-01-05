In 2021, sales of hydrogen fuel cell cars in Spain have accumulated a total of 9 registered units, which represents a growth of 28.57% compared to the previous year. The renewal of one of the hydrogen passenger cars available on the market has encouraged registrations.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology plays a very testimonial role in the Spanish passenger car market. However, and due to the efforts as well as the resources that some of the giants of the automotive industry are allocating, a very promising future is looming for the hydrogen car in our old “bullskin”. All this after closing a convulsive year in positive.

In 2021 the sales of hydrogen fuel cell cars in Spain reached the 9 units, a volume of registrations that, compared to that obtained in 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, represents a strong 28.57% growth. However, at the moment the market share of the hydrogen car is 0.00%. And we are talking about a really small amount of records.

The Hyundai Nexo is the only hydrogen fuel cell SUV for sale in Europe

Toyota Mirai, the best-selling hydrogen car in Spain in 2021



The supply of hydrogen fuel cell passenger cars is very limited in the Spanish market. Only two models are available. On the one hand we have the Hyundai Nexo, which claims to be the only hydrogen SUV for sale in the Old Continent. And on the other hand is the iconic Toyota Mirai, a model that has undergone a comprehensive renovation in its recent generational change.

What has been the most outstanding model? The Toyota Mirai was the best-selling hydrogen fuel cell car in Spain in 2021. The Toyota model leads this incipient category for another year. Now, it does so by equaling the number of registrations for 2020 with only 6 registered specimens. For its part, the Hyundai Nexo harvested 3 registered units, which represents a growth of 200.00% compared to the previous year.

An important fact to keep in mind is that the new generation of the Mirai is available for private customers. However, the purchase is always made to order since in our market the demand for this type of vehicle is still residual, so it is not worth having a stock fleet available.

Video test of the Toyota Mirai. The popular Japanese hydrogen car has released its second generation

The best-selling hydrogen cars in Spain in 2021

Ranking Model Sales 2021 % Var. one Toyota Mirai 6 0.00% two Hyundai nexo 3 200.00%

It is crucial the deployment of a vast network of hydrogen refueling points. The number of “hydropower plants” available to private customers is really small. However, steps are being taken in the right direction. A clear example of this is the first private hydrogeneration for public use in Spain that has been put into operation in Zaragoza.