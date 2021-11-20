What must a product have to be classified as a sales leader? Well, be in demand, be attractive, of quality, with good benefits and have an attractive discount. You don’t even ask for the best price when you’re looking forward to it. Many times lowering a price a lot is not synonymous with success, mainly because you have to attract with the product first, so without going into the reasons that each one has had to acquire these four hardware or peripheral products, let’s get to know them.

With the Alder Lake processors and the new Z690 motherboards coming out as well as their high prices, it was logical that Intel would lower the cost of the 11 series in the market. Unfortunately we have not arrived on time to the offer of the i7-11700K, which has been sold in just 12 minutes and has run out of stock to close his personal Black Friday.

For this reason, the Z590 plates have lowered their price and especially this model, which falls by 38%. What do we have on our hands? Well a plate for the socket LGA1200 with 14 + 2 phases power supply, a very complete VRM system with solid capacitors and multiple voltage and voltage regulators for memory and CPU, large size and quality heatsinks, Wi-Fi 6E, support for two M.2, 7.1 sound, HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4b, USB 3.2 and much more.

All for 186.99 euros, as we have said 38% less than yesterday.

Crucial Ballistix MAX 4000 2 x 16 GB

Coincidentally, users seem to be jumping for these memories after dropping their price by an impressive 37%. And we are talking about the highest range of Crucial for DDR4 with a frequency of 4,000 MHz Thanks to their XMP 2.0 profile, they are also the version with the tightest timings in 18-19-19-39 with a voltage of 1.35V.

They are not low-profile memories by just half a centimeter, but they are also quite low, which implies a more compact PCB and therefore, given their speed, represents a better performance in R&D by the company.

Logically they are accompanied by a dense heatsink that cools their chips Micron E-Die, always keeping it in temperature. You can buy them for 226.99 euros in this kit of 32 GB.

Crucial P2 CT2000P2SSD8 2 TB

Given the drop in prices that NAND Flash are offering, manufacturers are launching to be more aggressive with costs for this Black Friday, since maintaining them does not help to sell if the others go down. That is why Crucial has launched this offer in its P2 of 2 TB.

We are talking about an NVMe M.2 2280 SSD with a more than decent transfer rate to be PCIe 3.0: 2,400 MB / s sequential reading and 1,900 MB / s sequential write. Its price has fallen by 22% to stand at 149.99 euros.

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED

We talked about this mouse not long ago and now it has dropped in price again with an impressive 49% discount. Really, do you need introductions with this G903? Well, a short summary if you have been living in a cave for the last few years, because famous it is of course:

Sensor Hero 25K with 25,600 DPI

with 25,600 DPI True 1: 1 tracking (precision algorithm using)

400 IPS

Battery with up to 140 hours gaming with RGB

gaming with RGB Wireless charging POWERPLAY

RGB LIGHTSYNC

Ambidextrous

Weight system

11 buttons customizable

If with this you do not already have it clear, better not look at its price … 78.99 of the 155 euros it cost. It won’t last long in stock, that’s for sure. And so far the best-selling peripheral and hardware products on this first day of Black Friday 2021, are you going to let them escape?