When we want to have the best gaming experience we have to opt for devices and accessories that offer us those immersive sensations that make the gaming experience even better. A gaming monitor is one of those devices, and one of the best in its price range is the MSI Optix MAG272CQR that has several features that are very attractive, for only 269 euros you take it home.

The MSI Optix MAG272CQR is a curved monitor that’s ready for when you want to play games, but it’s also great for working or watching movies on your computer or console. Thanks to its 27 inches you will have a fairly wide vision both in resolution and in angle, surely you will not miss any detail whether you are playing or watching streaming content such as Netflix or Disney +.

This monitor has what you need if you want to have a satisfying gaming experience, As for the refresh rate, it is 165 Hz, so you will not have a delay in the imageSince there are monitors that present a wake for example when you move the cursor, and that is due to a low refresh or update rate, here you will not witness any of that and also the response time is barely 1 millisecond.

These features will come in handy if you are going to play, for example, combat games like COD, racing games like Gran Turismo. This curved monitor will allow you to have an immersive experience thanks to its 1500R curvature and you can play 2K content without any problem, so if you want to see movies in the best possible quality, go ahead because you can do it.

Last updated on 2021-12-01. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This monitor MSI Optix MAG272CQR It is powered by AMD FreeSync technology so you can play your favorite titles without having to worry about image glitches or the famous saw teeth that were routine on older monitors. Something that we think is great is that they care about the visual health of their userss by reducing the emission of blue light that is the cause of eyestrain by being in front of the monitor for many hours.

You can adjust it however you want, for example the inclination can be between 5 ° to -20 °, as for the height between 0 and 130 mm. Let’s move on to connectivity, it has 1 Display Port, 1 HDMI port and 1 USB Type-C port through which you can connect it with your computer or console.

You also have technologies available such as Adaptive Sync to synchronize the refresh rate with the GPU frame rate, Anti-Flicker What it does is dim the brightness of the monitor but without flickering, Mystic light With which you can create 29 effects with its LEDs and in addition to having more than 16 million combinations between them, your game room or room will be very beautiful with this monitor and it costs only 269 euros.

