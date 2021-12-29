In fact, and although next year 2022 a large number of new and updated models, especially electrified, will land on the market, that does not mean that 2021 has been quite accurate in terms of launches. That has made them look enough sales within the category of electrified SUVs, and not only in Spain.

And it is that both in Europe and in the global market SUV models are a real success at the sales level, and in fact they have overtaken some of the more traditional segments, such as compact and utility segments, on the right. The other clear trend is electrification, so it is inevitable that the two concepts will merge.

The year 2021 in the automotive industry marked the continuation of the commercialization of the large SUV 100% electric from many manufacturers. In fact, such is the importance of these vehicles in the current market, that brands such as Mercedes or Jaguar have opted for this segment in their first foray into the manufacture of an electric car.

Top of the biggest sales

SUVs are the clear protagonists of the market, and if we see them within those that can be electric, we see that their interest has grown considerably in most European users, also Spanish. Thus, the rise of electric mobility is remarkable and brands are betting practically everything on this type of vehicle.

It is not surprising, therefore, that there are numerous models that have been sold in this category, and also with the expansion of different brands. However, we can highlight, among others, Kia e-Niro, which has occupied a market share of 7.49% in Spain with a growth of 137.58%, according to data from Anfac.

Kia e-Niro

At this time, and with the report measured from January to December, the electrified vehicle market represents a growth of 49.61% compared to the same data last year. Thus, the electric company already has a 4% market share in Spanish territory, and in part it is due to SUVs such as the Kia e-Niro.

This is a car that has seen a strong increase in sales this year, also due to the great commitment of the South Korean brand to adopt the latest technologies. It is a midsize car with a design halfway between an SUV and a family.

Among its main advantages is its great autonomy in the most powerful 455 km versions, a 64 kWh large capacity battery to meet the increased energy demand of its engine, which is made in two versions: a smaller one, 100 kW (136 hp) and the other with 150 kW (204 hp). It has a very competitive price compared to its rivals: 33,600 euros (here its technical sheet). In Spain it has been of notable importance, managing to surpass the 40,000 total units sold, 25% more compared to the same period in 2020.

Peugeot e-2008

One of the most interesting assets among electric SUVs is the Peugeot e-2008, which is the electric alternative of 2008, and which stands out for its 310 km of autonomy and prices that can be attractive playing with all the available discounts.

Together with the exterior design and an interior in which quality and design are the dominant notes, the Peugeot e-2008 becomes a 100% electric car with 40 kWh of battery capable of surprising more than one driver thanks to a very dynamic set-up and funny. It has a power of 100 kW (136 hp) and its prices range from 32,000 euros. In terms of sales, it was one of the main players between the months of July to October, occupying a market share close to 6%.

Volkswagen ID.4

One of the busiest ranges in Spain and Europe is the ID. Volkswagen, and in this 2021 the number 4 has done it in a very satisfactory way. We are talking about the SUV based on the MEB platform and that it came with the aim of continuing to spread electric vehicles throughout Europe.

Aesthetically it can be clearly identified that it is a Volkswagen ID, with a minimalist, simple design, focused to reduce friction but also highlighting the essential. With different versions, the most sold is that of 150 kW (201 hp) with autonomies that reach up to 402 km. Its price stands at 45,000 euros, and its sales are over 15,000 units.

Hyundai kona

And of course, the Hyundai Kona, one of the electric SUVs, could not be missing. more players in the market. With its renewal for this year, the most popular SUV once again made a place among the cars of this category with more sales, also taking into account the great acceptance of its other hybrid versions.

It is the flagship model of the house and, most likely, one of the most electric variant. This is the one that has managed to position itself as part of the great references in Europe. It manages to overcome an important sales barrier in the midst of a commercial boom. It is l most versatile and versatile model, by mechanics, that are in the market.

With different powers, the most prominent in Spain is that of 100 kW (136 hp) that allows autonomies of 305 km, and its price is 35,000 euros. It is always present in terms of the highest sales volumes, achieving in 2021 a market share close to 7%.