Producing a best seller

In 2012, Audi decided to move Q5 production from the Ingolstadt plant to Mexico, with the aim of opening more space to produce the Q3. Moving the assembly would allow the firm to supply faster to the United States, one of its key markets.

The production of the model in Mexico started in 2016 and by 2017 the Q5 of Mexican manufacture was already the best-selling of the brand, not only in the US market, but throughout the world. This has not changed since then.

Between January and October, the brand with the four rings has sold 1.35 million cars around the world, of which 17% have been Q5 (226,084 units), according to data from the company’s latest results report. The second best-selling model of the brand is the Q3.

All the purchase orders from the more than 2,000 dealerships that Audi has in the world arrive at the Mexico plant. The customer can choose the color of the body, the type of clothing or the configuration of the dashboard, among other things. Because of this, virtually no car on the line is the same.

The plant has an annual capacity to assemble up to 200,000 units per year. Unlike other vehicle assembly companies, which produce two or three models, the one in San José Chiapa only assembles the Q5. But this is enough, and there is plenty.

“The Mexican plant is the only one that assembles this model for all markets. China has an operation, but it is to supply the local market, ”says Tarek. All versions are manufactured at the Mexico plant, with all engine options, even those that are not sold locally, such as the Q5 with a diesel engine or the plug-in hybrid that is sold successfully in the United States and Europe.

Around 99% of the units that were manufactured in Puebla between January and October (122,676 of 124,111) were exported to different markets, most of them to Germany (42%) and the United States (38%). Behind this number, which Mashhour says by heart, there is an important challenge: to develop a network of providers that allows the complex to comply with the new, more rigid and strict regional content rules, established in the T-MEC. “We are trying to locate as much as possible in the region,” says the manager.