The time has come to take stock of 2021. To share the best and the highlights. In Extra Life We have shared our games of the year by sharing all those new obsessions of those of us who write to you every day and of all our readers and those of you who share the same passion for video games. And, continuing with the traditions, Steam did the same through its own method: listing the most sold and played on its platform.

As in previous years, Valve’s PC video game platform (and very soon also portable consoles) has developed several lists with the most successful games distinguishing between novelties, the most played and even those that take advantage of the virtual reality format. Listings with hundreds of games, of course, that we have simplified sticking to the best among the best.

Of course, beyond giving special recognition to all these games, Valve takes the opportunity to remind us that most of these are part of the Steam Christmas Sale and that, in addition, the traditional Steam Awards of 2021 are at stake. One thing is the merits in figures and sales, and quite another thing are the achievements in sections such as Exceptional Visual Style, Better Game than Worse You Can Get or Best among Friends.

Without further ado, here you go the best games of 2021 on Steam based on your gross income or your popularity when playing. And yes, although there is room for surprises, but GTA V, DoTA or PUBG Battlegrounds They are not willing to give up their streak.

The best games of the year, measured by their gross income

Although the list validates the excellence and timelessness of Steam games, it is worth making three points: New World, Amazon’s MMORPG, has entered with great force and has positioned itself with the greats.

On the other hand, Valve games are still very profitable. Finally, EA’s entry on Steam has been a brutal success that translates into the good reception of Battlefield 2042 Y Apex legends. And despite the fact that FIFA 22 or The Sims 4 are one category below, they continue to sweep.

Best New Releases of the Year, Measured by Gross Revenue

The great bombings of Xbox Game Studios gave the final push to 2021, and that has many readings: Microsoft itself consolidates its own alternative to the Game Pass model and, despite the late return of sagas such as Age of Empires, Forza or Halo, their games have arguably established themselves among the highlights of the year.

The games of the year with the highest number of simultaneous players (More than 200,000 players at a time)

Counter strike

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Rust

New World

Apex legends

PUBG Battlegrounds

DOTA 2

Valheim

Grand theft auto v

Shooters, action and survival are the most played on PC, but also what most attracts players. Of course, there is room for a Cyberpunk 2077 that, a year after its launch, still has good stories to tell: it is the only title capable of gathering more than 200,000 players at the same time without multiplayer.

The best graduates of the year in early access, measured by their gross income

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Breathedge

Endzone – A World Apart

Hell Let Loose

Chernobylite

GTFO

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Draw & Guess

Subnautica: Below Zero

Wildermyth

Medieval dynasty

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

There are games that, technically, are not completely finished and are already a success. Titles of enormous scope that do not resign themselves to creating expectations and open their playability based on their ability to offer entertainment. Some are great little gems and other proposals that you should already be playing.

The best exclusive VR experiences of the year, measured by their gross income

Steam has always been one of the bastions of those passionate about virtual reality, and it is no wonder: games like Half-Life: Alyx they establish the brutal possibilities of the format and Beat Saber adds an extra touch of fun to the set. Not to mention the experience of discovering games like Skyrim or Superhot in virtual reality