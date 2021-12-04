At the same time, it should be mentioned that we have a huge market. Both for those who can afford one with higher benefits, and much higher prices, to others that have lower figures but with quite good levels. Usually, the price range of electric scooters is between € 400 and € 1500 approximately as we will see from the Amazon store. This is from the cheapest model to the most expensive model. In the highest case, that of 1000 W, it is characterized by being one of the most powerful vehicles on the market.

What to keep in mind

As we say, this vehicle not only accompanies us on our day-to-day adventures in the city, but it is also a very practical utensil for your travels. It’s more; If we have a hole to put it in the trunk of the car, we can take it anywhere. And it is that with him moving through any space will be much easier.

The first thing is that, to consider them as such, it must be a «vehicle with one or more wheels equipped with a single seat and powered exclusively by electric motors«, As cited by the BOE. Thus, vehicles for people with reduced mobility, vehicles without a self-balancing system and with a saddle or vehicles designed for competition, among others, are not included.

In addition, they can only circulate at a speed between 6 and 25 km / h on road and cycle lanes from the city, so sidewalks, pedestrian areas and interurban areas are excluded. With all this, one of the conditions is that it is still forbidden to travel with a scooter if you have drunk alcohol, are talking on the mobile phone, are wearing headphones or transporting another person.

In any case, there are various considerations about it that will help us in our purchase, so choosing one or the other among the best-selling electric scooters can be made easier, depending on which cases.

Autonomy. For sure, one of the terms that are giving the most talk among users. Seen as a very important factor when it comes to your purchase, it is how long they last in operation after a full charge. One of acceptable benefits usually has a capacity of approximately 250 Wh, being able to travel about 20 km.

Best-selling types and models

In this regard, we have to say that either in stores such as Amazon or others, the electric scooters that we can find on a daily basis are counted by infinity. This is because they are more and more brands and manufacturers those that are entering the market, even some that, a priori, had nothing to do with it. Cases like those of Xiaomi, Cecotec or Mangoo are some.

In any case, it is true that some of its main advantages are found in its affordable prices, the absence of noise when driving them and the contribution to saving energy by not using public or private transport. In this way, and counting on the great variety given in electronic commerce, the best sellers understand disparate fringes; both with a greater range of autonomies, greater benefits, functional performance … there are several types.

Scooter. It is the best-selling and the one most often seen on the street. Two wheels, a rectangular platform, a handlebar and a motor are enough to give you all the freedom you need.

It should be noted that the regulations in Spanish cities prohibit electric scooters from exceeding 25 km / h, so in the list that we will see later, the maximum speed is not the most important aspect to take into account. As such, there is one that is regarded as the most successful vehicle of these characteristics in the store: the Smartgyro Xtreme Speedway. But there is more.

Smartgyro Xtreme Speedway

There are occasions where we see the odd model that does manage to distinguish itself from the rest. And when it comes to Amazon and its electric scooters, this happens in the Smartgyro Xtreme SpeedWay. And is not for less. About it we can say that it has not been conceived wanting to stand out for its design, since it is its specifications and its price that have catapulted it to the number one on the list sales in Spain.

In this direction, what we have is a very practical and well-minded VMP that reflects the best conditions for the average user: neither too simple nor very advanced. Thus, the attractions of this Smartgyro are cited in its technical section.

The reason for this is because of its power and battery capacity, in addition to having a double suspension scheme, it does stand out from the rest of the competitors. It has a price of 599 euros, making it a high-performance scooter. Reach the 45 kilometers of autonomy and its power is 800 W.

Xiaomi Mi Electric (1S)

The next one we mention from Amazon is one of those electric scooters that have everything to cover all our needs and expectations. It’s from Xiaomi, and it’s displayed with a digital display on the handlebar that shows your battery level, performance, and the speed you’re scrolling at. According to the Chinese manufacturer, it is capable of reaching 25 km / h top speed, as the regulations dictate.

The main difference we have with it is that it is not exactly a high-performance one, as the aforementioned Smartgyro can be, but that it is quite good for the beginner user. Seen as great ratings among Amazon customers, it is one of the safest options.

Thus, it equips an electric motor of 250W and maximum power of 500W. It is suitable for everyone, so you can climb slopes of up to 14% incline. Regarding its autonomy, it is stated that it can hold up to 30 km per charge, about five or six hours. It has several modes, such as Eco mode, which slows down and what you can do to increase the maximum distance. With regenerative braking system, it is found by 369 euros.

Cecotec Bongo Serie A

In this Amazon list, we often find electric scooters that, although they are the best sellers, differ from each other. A specific case is the one that has to do with the Cecotec firm, which launched its Bongo Serie A. one of the vehicles on the market. most recognized as well as the most complete of these characteristics.

It is a scooter with a maximum power of 700 watts able to overcome steep slopes. It incorporates, as a strong point, a removable and interchangeable battery that has a 25 km range, expandable up to 50 km. Of course, this autonomy is designed for the Eco mode, which spends less than the other two possible: Comfort and Sport.

The latter allows reaching the maximum authorized speed, 25 km / h. In addition, it has a triple braking system: disc, electric and added rear manual. It is a comfortable scooter and not very heavy to transport, since it weighs 13 kilos. The price does not exceed 240 euros.

Mangoo

Backed by LG technology, this one from Mangoo is one of the biggest (and best) assets in electric scooters you’ll see on Amazon. In fact, in recent months it has not dropped from the top sales. Its 6Ah battery is more than enough to circulate throughout the day with a single charge.

What’s more, it is foldable so you can put it wherever you want during your workday. For its part, it includes a double braking system and an LED taillight that facilitates night driving. It also stands out for having 21.59 cm tires that guarantee maximum adaptability.

An anti-slip material is centered on it that makes your driving safer. From the technical side, it equips a 250 W motor that guarantees to be able to reach the 25 kilometers / h.

Another very interesting detail is the inclusion of three different speeds with which, depending on the surface to be covered, it will give us greater stability and a better response. With an adequate balance between price and quality, in the store is for 239 euros, very favorable considering its extensive characteristics.

GeekMe ScooterBoard

An electric scooter has, in addition to a front wheel and a rear wheel, with a handlebar. However, in a hoverboard, the wheels are parallel and it does not have a handlebar. This is the case with this GeekMe ScooterBoard, which is also available on Amazon, and is one of the best sellers in their catalog.

In your case, this hoverboard allows reach 15 km / h and has a range of up to 20km. Includes 6.5-inch wheels, LED lights, auto shutoff, speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity. Inside, a series of sensors called gyroscopes capture the variations in the weight of the person who drives it, and maintain balance.

The movement is controlled with the feet, pressing in front, behind or to the sides, depending on where you want to move. Although this is not standard, it is possible to add a handlebar. High quality, priced at just 194 euros.

Hiboy S2

This is the Hiboy S2. It is a vehicle suitable for everyone when it comes to driving around the city, and it has been very well received. It is a model that stands out for its agility and its kinetic energy recovery system, which allows the battery to be charged on the go.

With a range of 25 km, it thus has double shock absorbers that, together with the engine of 350 W Brushless and double braking system, allow a pleasant ride and accelerated and smooth braking. It can also be controlled from the mobile phone with the Hiboy S2 App.

Among the aspects they like the most is its light weight, around 13 kg. Although it is not foldable, it is still a very practical scooter for everyday use through your daily trips. You can get him for 300 euros.