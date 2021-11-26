But it also has drawbacks and is that the diffusion that we will have will be less But, in addition, you will not be able to count on the advice of experts, proofreaders and editors who are professionally dedicated to it and that will allow us to have a better quality or a better finish. In addition, we can also reach further or to a large public thanks to this editorial support. But doing it ourselves can be a first option to start, to make ourselves known …

The main advantage of self-publishing is that we will save ourselves a long process of selecting publishers . You may think that your book is fantastic but that only you create it and none of the texts or drafts sent to the publishers have made them want to publish you. They may think that it is not interesting but you think it is and in that self-publishing can help you since you will only depend on yourself and the websites or platforms that allow us to reach our audience.

What is self-publishing? It consists, as its name indicates, that we are in charge of writing our book but also layout, design and upload to a web page or platform from which we are going to sell or distribute it.

Self Publish to Amazon, KDP

One option we have if we want to self-publish is do it directly on Amazon via KDP or Kindle Direct Publishing. We may not want to access conventional bookstores or we may not be able to launch into the traditional publishing world and simply want to have our book on Amazon so that there are some people who can get them. In that case, Amazon gives us the option to publish in digital format or even in a paperback or hardcover book.

What you receive for the publication varies but Amazon promises up to 70% profit from the sales of your book. We can check all the details from the KDP help website in the “royalties” section, but Amazon takes a series of steps so that the publisher or owner of the rights of an eBook can have a 70% royalty option: the price must meet the requirements, the list price of the eBook must be 20% lower than the paper version and the eBook must be made available for sale in all geographic areas where distribution rights are available. In softcover this changes and depends on some factors such as printing costs, for example, or the type of taxes used for this type of product.

You have to comply a series of requirements, like is logic. We can upload the layout document with cover, page, index … But always following some rules that we can find on the Amazon page with all the details. In addition, we must upload it in PDF if we want the format to be maintained. Once uploaded, we have to fill in a series of data such as title, subtitle, author or contributor, categories and keywords that describe the content.

Once uploaded, will appear in the Amazon store after a few days. The complete process is around two or three days for eBook but up to seven days in the case of a soft cover if we want it to be available in stock. Even so, it is very simple and we simply have to follow the steps of the KDP website.

Self-publishing websites

Beyond Amazon there are many other websites to publish novels and other types of books.

Bubok

Bubok is one of the great classics of self-publishing. The most popular self-publishing publisher in Spain and not only one of the best known ace but one of the largest and most recommended. It allows us to publish our book and they promise to give you complete control over it but they also offer advice on distribution, points of sale, etc. On their website they are defined as “the leading platform in independent publishing” and they work since 2008 both with books published on paper and with digital books and ebooks.

It has all kinds of services that we can hire only if we need: to layout the book, to have an ISBN and to be recognized as part of the editorial catalog, so that there are speakers who turn it into an audiobook, to have a personalized cover, to have professional layout, to pay a proofreader, to have a barcode, for worldwide distribution as an audiobook, to have bookmarks, for editorial consulting, cover correction, translation, editorial certificate, synopsis writing … All these services can be contracted from the website by investing extra and only the ones you need depending on your tastes, your intention or what you are capable of doing and what you are not.

Bubok does not offer you to create the book and publish it on its website only, but allows us to a worldwide distribution service in digital bookstores from around the world if you already have your Epub ready. Hundreds of platforms where it will appear and associated libraries if you hire this package that is around 100 euros.

To start, we simply need create an account on the website and follow all the steps. In addition, we can also access the catalog of books already published to meet other writers, for example. Or we can go to the events section to see all the presentations or to discover news from the publishing world and from all the authors who have opted for self-publishing books.

Reedsy

Reedsy is a publisher specialized in creating ebooks but also distribute them. The great advantage is that not only can we have a book and publish it, but it also allows us to create it from the tool itself if we don’t know where to start. It has all kinds of design tools to have an almost professional edition.

The first thing the web will ask us is if we are authors or professionals and a series of data that we must fill in with our personal information: name, data, location. When you have it you can start creating your book with all kinds of design options: we can open a blank page, copy the text, underline, add strikethrough or italics or bold and even add tables if you need them. When we have everything created and ready for others to see, we can post.

It allows us to upload it to the website or export it in the format we want if we want to distribute it for free on other pages. We can export in PDF, EPUB or MOBI. Or upload it to the website itself to share it with other authors and readers.