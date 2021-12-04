You have 8 books in Spanish and starts with the title Stranger.

Claire Randall is a 20th century doctor who travels back in time to 18th century Scotland, living a love story that will have an echo, and consequences, throughout the centuries. He far beyond the typical romance novel series , we assure you.

You have probably seen the series on Netflix, but if you want to savor the story in depth, nothing better than going to the book series of Outlander by American author Diana Gabaldon .

The Cave Bear Clan, action in the times of the Ice Age

The Hunger Games trilogy, for young readers

For a younger audience there is the trilogy of The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. Pick up in a ideal case for collectors and to give this Christmas, contains the classics The Hunger Games, On fire and the conclusion, Mockingjay.

You probably already know what it is about. In a bleak future, 24 young people, 12 boys and 12 girls, find themselves in a sinister game of survival. But soon, everything will go much further and ignite the tinderbox of a revolution.

Harry Potter saga, the best gift for a child

Those who started reading with Harry Potter will already have the odd child, but there is something that does not change over the years, is the best saga to give to a child, that he becomes fond of reading and leaves the mobile for a second.

This edition of the 7 books in soft cover it will delight those children, and also some other adult who refuses to grow up. The average reader (and writer) of El Output, in short.

The Discworld saga, ideal for lovers of fantasy, humor and irony

Terry Pratchett is no longer with us, he ascended to immortality at the hand of Death, his unforgettable character. But his books remain and, especially, his Discworld saga.

It is almost endless with his 40 novels, but it will hook those with a good taste for humor and fantasy. It all starts with this timeless classic: The color of magic.

The Cave Bear Clan, action in the times of the Ice Age

One of the most famous sagas in literature, also one of the best-selling and that is a wonderful gift for any reader who has not read it.

A Cro-Magnon girl is orphaned and wanders alone at the end of the Ice Age. Luckily, she finds a tribe of Neanderthals who adopt her and begins a exciting prehistoric adventure.

This is the first book to give away this Christmas.

The Wheel of Time, the new Amazon Prime blockbuster

Certainly, and since George RR Martin is still in no rush to finish Game of Thrones, the fashion saga to give this Christmas it is The Wheel of Time, by Robert Jordan.

Intrigue, fantasy and good writing meet in no less than 14 books. You will look like a king or queen giving this pack with the first three.

As you can see, not Twilights, not 50 shades or anything like that. These are the best book sagas to give away this Christmas to that voracious reader who is always looking for something new.