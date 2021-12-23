The best Redmi phones to take photos

The Pro models of this Redmi range have always hidden inside some fantastic specifications at a relatively low cost close to 300 euros .

However, it is also possible to run into economic alternatives and with a competent image quality, as is the case of the terminals of Redmi . While it is true that low-price options are not even close to high-end mobiles, but if this is not a problem for you, here are your best phones for take pictures , although we already anticipate that they belong in their entirety to the Redmi Note 10 series.

In the market you can find mobiles everywhere that have a excellent quality camera system , although in these cases you will have to pay a significant sum of money, as it is one of the components that increases the final price of the device the most.

The characteristics of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro are an exception. This device comes with the highest resolution possible at the moment. The 108 megapixels of which he presumes are not mucus of turkey. The negative is that the image processing It is not as effective, which means that the photos are not perfect, although the outlines feel less artificial. In addition, it brings with it an aperture of f / 1.9 that should not be overlooked.

Of course, in dark settings it loses some power, but with sufficient luminosity splendid results can be achieved. The rest of the sensors that accompany its main sensor are: an ultra-wide angle of 8 MP and f / 2.2, a macro of 5 MP and f / 2.4, and a depth sensor of 2 MP.

Redmi 10

One of the most recent releases of Xiaomi and Redmi It is also one of the best smartphones of the company to take photos. On this occasion we are faced with a camera system of worse quality than the previous case, but that achieves a performance more than acceptable given his low cost of 180 euros.

It has a 50 MP f / 1.8 main lens that gets good results when the lighting conditions are ideal, although it suffers when it is scarce. Something logical and understandable when we move through these price ranges.

Its wide angle of 8 MP and f / 2.2 does not enjoy excessive quality. Enough to capture admissible original images. This terminal has a artificial intelligence that acclimatizes the photos to flaunt the maximum possible reality.

Redmi Note 10S

Possibly it is the worst option of those present here, but we remind you that they are telephone numbers input-mid range and that you cannot expect spectacular results. Regarding this Redmi Note 10S from Xiaomi in terms of image, it offers somewhat poor images considering that its sensors are of higher quality than the one mentioned above.

It comes equipped with a 64 MP and f / 1.79 main rear camera that allows you to get decent shots without more. Making use of HDR increases the quality a bit, although it is not remarkable either. Be careful, because in dark photos the performance of your night mode. It is not really wonderful, but it is very appreciated.

On the other hand, the colors feel correct, but a bit artificial at times. Like its peers, it offers a variety of possibilities thanks to the versatility of the accompanying sensors. For cost close to 200 euros Can be yours.