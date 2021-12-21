Today we are going to see how to make a seafood cream, a recipe that has countless variations: it all depends on the time of year and the ingredients we have.

In our case we will simply make a simple cream based on prawns, which is still a cream with an intense and spectacular flavor.

We are, therefore, before a dish that, despite its reputation for being expensive, can fit almost any pocket And although it is elaborate, it is easy to cook. It also looks a lot as a first course at dinners or special meals like Christmas, or why not? Any day we feel like it.

In a saucepan, heat the tablespoon of oil and butter over medium-high heat.While we cut the onion into small pieces, we finely chop the garlic and the sauté for about 10 minutes, Stirring occasionally. We add prawns, prawns and prawns without peeling and with head and lightly fry them. Next we add the spoonful of concentrated tomato and then the brandy, letting it evaporate for about five minutes. Add the water, and a little salt and let everything boil for about 30 minutes. Remove from the heat, grind the contents of the casserole with the heads and skins of the shellfish with a powerful mixer or a food processor, and We go through the Chinese, a very important step so that a very fine cream remains. We put the resulting cream back in the casserole, add the cream, and mix well. We check the salt point, and we salt again if necessary. We serve very hot. Read: Which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

With what to accompany the seafood cream

A comforting starter, but with an intense flavor of the sea. Is seafood cream We can accompany it with some fried bread tostones, a baked puff pastry biscuit or even some canned fish roe.

