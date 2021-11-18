Now that the offers of the Black friday are already present in stores like Amazon, it is time to make practical and smart purchases, for much less. This does not mean that we indulge ourselves, but if we need to renew something at home, it is undoubtedly a good time.

And precisely something very useful for the house but what we do not usually pay too much attention to can be the ironing board (If we spend a fortune in an ironing center we have to act accordingly). At Amazon we have found a selection of options for all types of budgets:





The brand Vileda It is known especially for its accessories and products for house cleaning; but it also has ironing boards as recognized as this one, the best-selling one on Amazon. A table like the usual ones with a metallic mesh surface permeable to vapor, cotton cover and foam. The height is adjustable and its measures 120 x 38 centimeters.

We find it for sale on Amazon, where it is also on sale and has an average rating of 4.4 stars among more than 1000 buyers per 54.99 41.24 euros.

Vileda Bravo – Ironing board, blue, 120 x 38 x 97cm





If we like to take care of every little detail at home, we may not want to bet on traditional plates and we will surely love an original design like this Foppapedretti. An iron with a wooden structure – a detail that gives it a vintage look – wheels and a lower tray ideal for the laundry basket (or for the ironing center).

The iron is foldable to be able to store it taking up the minimum space and we find it on sale today on Amazon for 207.40 137.72 euros.

Foppapedretti Assai Ironing Board, Natural, Open dimensions: H 85/88/91 | P 50 | L 123 cm





Another classic style option is this metallic, foldable and with non-slip rubber feet studs, to avoid unnecessary dramas or accidents. The height of this plank it is adjustable in up to seven different positions (from 71 to 90 centimeters), so we can iron in total comfort. Expanded it has an extension of 120×38 centimeters and once folded we can store it anywhere.

The foam cover print is in pastel tones with cheerful stripes and we found it at a very low price today on Amazon for 41 32.48 euros.

Iron Table 120x38cm 6237





If we are few at home and we do not have much space, we may be interested in betting on one table ironing board how are you. A fully foldable option (we can store it in a closet or hang it on the door) and yet it has a generous ironing surface.

As if that were not enough, when folded it has a pocket to store our iron, so we make the most of the space. We find it on sale today with the Black Friday offers for 79.90 67.80 euros.

Joseph Joseph Over Table Pocket Folding Ironing Board, Gray / Yellow, One Size





The firm famous for its ironing centers Polti It also has its own ironing boards and unsurprisingly they are focused to easily place these centers. It has a folding structure with adjustable height, boiler rest and rack to place clothes.

In addition, the legs have wheels to be able to move it easily if we need it and a pole for the ironing center cable to avoid accidents. We found it on sale thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday offers for 80 77.80 euros.

Polti FPAS0001 Conventional-Ironing Board for Ironing Centers with Boiler, White

