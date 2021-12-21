When we are looking for a new computer equipment, at least in most occasions, we insist on comparing data and cold numbers, when the reality is that we need to find a Balance perfect between internal components from our computer. In this case, we want to show you some of the RAM memories most outstanding for the present time, where the video game and the management of multimedia files It is so important. If you want to know our recommendations, stay a few minutes with us.

Crucial RAM Memory BL2K8G32C16U4W

We started this list of recommendations with a manufacturer that hardly needs introduction to the most advanced users, Crucial, who offers us a RAM ideal for gamers and performance enthusiasts. It is developed for the latest platforms AMD and Intel and is compatible with XMP 2.0 to be able to perform automatic overclocking or run with default JEDEC profile. Its modern aluminum heat diffuser is available in three colors and comes in a size of 16 GB, technology Ddr4 and one speed from 3,200 MHz.

Corsair Vengeance RAM

Another great company when it comes to computer peripherals is Corsair and, on this occasion, he offers us a RAM with dynamic RGB lighting multizone, including 10 programmable RGB LEDs individually in each module. His printed plate provides the highest performance and signal quality for the highest level of performance and stability. Its circuits are carefully printed and selected for the highest potential of overclocking. You can sync lighting with other Corsair RGB products, being compatible with Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI Mystic Light. Is memory is compatible with Intel 100 Series, Intel 200 Series, Intel 300 Series, Intel X299, AMD 300 Series, AMD 400 Series, AMD X570. It has a size of 16 GB, technology DIMM Y speed from 3,200 MHz.

Kingston FURY Beast RAM Memory

Undoubtedly, Kingston has earned a free place among the best positioned companies, both in peripherals and in computer components, and this is due to products like the one we bring you in these lines, a RAM which has a design of low profile heat sink and a technology Ddr4 high perfomance. The product is compatible with XMP from Intel and with AMD Ryzen and it works with the usual Plug & Play. We are talking about a RAM that has a size of 8 Gb, with a speed of 3,200 MHz, a data transfer speed of 3,200 megabits per second Y 288 connections.

RAM Memory Timetec Hynix IC

We get a little closer to the products closest to the apple computer equipment, at least we get closer to those that can still be configured inside, and we bring you a RAM of Timetec, with a size of 16 GB and a speed of 1,600 MHz, Which will allow speed up performance from your Mac, both to load programs faster and to run data-intensive programs. This addition upgrade to the benefits of the multitask and it’s very easy to install, having a great compatibility.

Crucial Ballistix RAM

We return to the arms of the company Crucial and we bring you an optimized RAM memory the most gamers of the house and for enthusiasts of the performance. You can customize color scheme of the product with 16 RGB LEDs, this being compatible with ASUS Aura, MSI Mystic Light or Gigabyte AORUS Graphics Engine. It is also compatible with XMP 2.0 to do automatic overclocking or run with JEDEC profile predetermined. We are talking about a RAM of 8 Gb in size, with a speed of 3,200 MHz and technology Ddr4.

RAM PNY XLR8

We will have to go completion this article of recommendations of RAM memories and we will do it with a product of the company PNY, which has a size of 16 GB and with technology Ddr4. This memory is compatible with XMP 2.0 Intel, with what to do overclocking it will be a piece of cake. The product is rigorously designed and tested to ensure a stable and reliable performance in real computing environments and is supported in speeds that go from 2,133 MHz to 3,200 MHz. XLR8 memory has a higher bandwidth, lower latency Y lower consumption of energy, obtaining a thermal performance more advanced.

