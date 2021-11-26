We are still engrossed in Black Friday and now it’s the turn of other greats such as Xiaomi. The Asian brand, known for its immense catalog, currently has enough offers to find the model that best suits to the needs of each user.

From the powerful Xiaomi 11T 5G to the modest Xiaomi Redmi 10, we find a good number of options with all kinds of prices and also features. Let’s go over all the offers that we can find today and the biggest discounts on mobile phones of the brand.

More than 400 euros

Xiaomi 11T 5G: the Xiaomi 11T 5G is one of the models that is on sale. A smartphone with an AMOLED screen of 6.67 inches at 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of capacity. We can find it in Amazon for 449.99 euros or in Xiaomi and for 449 euros in MediaMarkt. If we want more storage, for 499.99 euros on the Xiaomi website we have the 256 GB model.

Xiaomi 11T 5G – Smartphone 8 + 128 GB, 6.67 “AMOLED flat DotDisplay 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra, 108 MP PRO camera, 5000 mAh, Meteorite Gray (ES Version)

More than 200 euros

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Another model with a juicy discount is the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The model with 128 GB of storage, 6 GB RAM and a 6.55-inch FHD + screen with Snapdragon 778G processor is on sale at MediaMarkt for 275 euros and for 279.90 euros at Amazon.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Camera, 4250mAh Bat, Truffle Black (ES / PT Version)

Redmi Note 9 Pro: this phone is another of the proposals with the Redmi seal. We can find the Redmi Note 9 Pro for 219 euros on Amazon and for that price we get a Smartphone with a 6.67-inch FHD + screen, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage along with a Snapdragon 720G processor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (6.67 “FHD + Screen, DotDisplay, 6GB + 64GB, 64MP Quad Camera, Snapdragon 720G, 5020mAh with 30W Charge, NFC) Tropical Green

Less than 200 euros

POCO X3 Pro– One of the most popular models is also on sale. It is the POCO X3 Pro, a smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen and Full HD + resolution, Snapdragon 860 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is reduced to 199.99 euros on Amazon and on the Xiaomi website and for a few cents less to 199 euros on MediaMarkt.

POCO X3 Pro, Smartphone 8 + 256 GB, 6.67 ”120 Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, 48 MP quad camera, 5160 mAh, Phantom Black (ES / PT version)

Redmi Note 10S: Another of the models on offer is the Redmi Note 10S in the variant with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. A smartphone with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Helio G95 processor and 33 W fast charging. We have it for 179.99 euros with the discount code 20BF2021 on the Xiaomi website and for 199 euros on Amazon and MediaMarkt.

Redmi Note 10S Smartphone with 6.43 ” AMOLED DotDisplay Screen (6GB + 128GB, 64MP Camera, MediaTek Helio G95, 33 W Fast Charge, 5000mAh Battery) Color Gray [Versión en Español] Read: Everything coming to Pokémon GO with the launch of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Remake

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: now it’s the turn of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. A phone with a 120 Hz screen in the version with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. We have it on Amazon for 240 euros and on the Xiaomi website, at a price of 249.99 euros.

Smartphone XIAOMI REDMI Note 10 Pro 6,67 ” 6GB / 64GB NFC DUALSIM Onyx Gray

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G: Another model from the immense Redmi catalog is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. A smartphone with 5G connectivity, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen and FHD + resolution that also offers 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On Amazon it is for 229.99 euros, the same price as on the Xiaomi website.

Smartphone XIAOMI REDMI Note 10 5G 6.43 ” FHD + AMOLED 4GB / 128GB Gray

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021: One notch below is the Redmi Note 8 2021. A model that offers 64 GB of storage, 4 GB RAM, a 6.3-inch Full HD + screen and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. We can find it in MediaMarkt and on the Xiaomi website for 159 euros

Xiaomi Redmi 10– This is one of the modest of the Redmi family. The Redmi 10 offers a 90Hz screen, Helio G88 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. We have it on Amazon for 149.99 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 – Smartphone 4 + 64 GB, 6.5 “FHD + 90 Hz DotDisplay, MediaTek Helio G88, 50MP quad camera with AI, 5000 mAh, Charcoal Gray (ES version + 2 years warranty)

More offers

