The triceps are a muscle group that is usually worked on a regular basis in the gym, and usually dumbbells are used to do it.

The truth is that there are many ways to train the triceps and thus have variety in your training, an example would be exercising them on the pulley, an excellent option.

That is why we are going to show you The best pulley triceps exercises you can do at the gym.

High pulley triceps extension

This exercise is one of the most common when we work the triceps in high pulley. You can use both a bar and a rope, but always with the pulley located higher than our head.

The exercise consists of doing an extension of the triceps always with the elbows close and a little forward, keeping the body smooth and straight at all times, even bending the legs a little

Pulley Overhead Triceps Extensions

This exercise is excellent for working the long head of the triceps, in fact it is highly recommended to avoid signs of aging in the arms.

The pulley can be both above our head and a little lower, depending on what makes you feel more comfortable. The important thing is that when you do the movement, do not fully stretch your arms, but they should be slightly flexed at the end of the stroke.

Triceps Pulley Kick

It is quite a strict exercise, since we use all the weight on just one arm, which is what differentiates it from the other exercises.

In this case, the pulley must be as low as possible, the torso inclined and one leg forward. We will do a triceps extension until the arm is fully stretched and we will tighten the triceps at the end of the course.

Reverse Grip Triceps Extension

It is very similar to the first exercise that we have taught you but the placement of the hands is as if we were going to do biceps with the bar and the pulley.

But with the difference that we will do a triceps extension but in reverse. In this case, the elbows should also be as close to the body as possible.

In Vitónica | The seven best exercises to work your triceps.

Images | iStock

Videos | Powerexplosive, Toni Lloret – TOLLO, Fitness & Coach, FNT Life