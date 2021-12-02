The creation of a company own or work as entrepreneur, which has been a freelance with many flats, is something so cumbersome that we wanted to do our bit and help you so that your business continues its unstoppable rhythm. If you need how to eat one Tag printer and you are lost or lost, let us recommend the best products that we have found and we will summarize them in the best possible way.

MUNBYN Label Printer

This label printer, with thermal faculties, works both on computers with the operating system of Microsoft, as in devices of Manzana. You can create custom labels directly from any application, being able to identify and learn automatically each tag. You will have the opportunity to print most thermal labels, whether they are warehouse labels, shipping labels, or Amazon labels. This product prints labels 1.57 inches to 4.3 inches wide and performs the work at high speed, about 150 mm / s. Turns out to be an article environmentally friendly, since it does not need cartridges or ink.

DYMO LabelWriter 450 Label Printer

The company what became fashionable to paste labels with raised words there for the 90’s, continues its work in the world of stationery in the 21st century and does so with a product of character professional and that can be used both in Pc like in Mac. This is a professional solution for labeling and shipping parcels in your company, having the ability to print up to 51 labels per minute, with 4-line address labels. Includes software DYMO Label, that has more than 100 styles and designs of labels so you don’t waste time with those little details.

Phomemo M200 Label Printer

This printer supports one variety of labels, both in size and in shades, being able to resize printing from 20 millimeters to 80 millimeters, admitting all the M110 type labels. Thanks to the Print Master application, you will have great variety of fonts, icons, templates and themes. You can add your own logo, icons, images, QR codes with barcodes, with optical recognition OCR or extract text from image into editable text. Without a doubt, the product offers the latest technology of thermal label printing, without ink, protecting the environment and saving money. The printer has a Long duration battery from 2,600 mAh, with load through USB Type C, being able run continuously during 48 hours and be on hold for 2 weeks.

MUNBYN T Label Printer

We are once again offering you a product from the company MUNBYB, in this case with a pink colour that will not leave anyone indifferent, and that has a fast print speed, printing up to 72 labels per minute. It is also a so-called thermal printer, with which we will be contributing to the care of our environment and to cost savings thanks to the elimination of the classic toner or ink cartridge.The MUNBYN label printer is compatible with computers with Windows and with MacOS and it is perfect for any thermal label from 40 millimeters to 110 millimeters wide. Besides, his after-sales service and the technical support they will help you in case you have any kind of problem.

Phomemo PM-246 Pro Label Printer

This product, to finish our list of recommendations, is also compatible with most of Computer equipment, not so with ChromeOS, and includes a USB with video tutorials for installing drivers and learning how to control the device. The inkless thermal printing It is the basis for the success of this article, plus it is capable of working with all brands of labels. And if this seems little to you, it also allows you to make a automatic tag identification, being able to print with a minimum width of 48 millimeters and a maximum of 110 millimeters. The print speed of the printer is 150 millimeters per second, being designed for high volume issuers.

