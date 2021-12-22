Mount a desktop computer It is not an easy task, but it is an extremely gratifying activity, since it becomes an exercise in patience, lace of compatible parts Y technological precision. In the article that we show you below we want to show you some of the best current processors, at the date of writing of the article, so that you can provide the higher power to the brain of your new computer and squeeze it to the maximum of its possibilities. If you want to know the product offer that we have selected, the following lines are for you.

Intel Core i7-8700 Processor

We start with a product belonging to the eighth generation of processors of the North American company and that, in addition, is one of the most powerful of its segment. This product has a processor power maximum of 4.6 GHz, a dynamic graphics power up to 1,200 MHz Y two memory channels. Thanks to technology Intel Optane, this processor sets a new precedent in high-performance desktops. If you wish, you can do overclocking and further boost performance in demanding tasks such as next generation video games.

Know more: Intel Core i7-8700 Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor

Intel’s main rival, the company AMD, comes with a product that boasts of being able to be implanted in any motherboard of the series AMD 500, with a simple BIOS update. Thanks to technology AMD Wraith Stealth Cooler, you will keep your PC cool for maximum performance. This processor reaches the 4.7 GHz, with eight cores inside, 16 wires Y 36 Mb cache. The video encoding high resolution and video game current will not be an uncomfortable rival for the power offered by the Californian company.

Know more: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor

Intel Core i3-9100 Processor

If you are riding computer desktop, but you don’t need the Last generation of processors, I think this Intel product will be more than enough to support the more everyday tasks that you can do with your team. We are facing a processor that reaches speeds of 3.6 GHz, with quad core. If you think that you will simply have to perform tasks office automation, you will have a perfect processor for you. If you want to use your equipment to play, maybe you should accompany it with a good Graphic card to relieve a certain burden on the product.

Know more: Intel Core i3-9100 Processor

Intel Core i9-10850K Processor

Since we previously introduced you to the eighth generation of Intel processors, now we come with a product of the tenth generation, which promises a spectacular performance in any heavy task that you propose. Thank you to your ten cores, this product is capable of reaching speeds above 5 GHz. With a 20 Mb cache and the integrated graphics chip Intel UHD Graphics 630, you will have an authentic processing monster for most complex operations that your work or digital leisure requires.

Know more: Intel Core i9-10850K Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor

We change sides again to finalize our list of recommended products and we come to this processor of AMD, which offers us a cooling technology called AMD Wraith Spire and the platform Socket AM4. Thanks to its technology AMD SenseMI, Ryzen processors use artificial intelligence to speed up performance. This product also includes the utility AMD Ryzen Master, which will allow to carry out overclocking in a simple way, as well as powerful. Their 4.25 GHz speed, their 6 cores and the 12 wires make this processor a fearsome rival for Intel.

Know more: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Processor

