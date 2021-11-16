Cheap fiber and mobile bundles continue to get stronger with more gigs on mobile and higher fiber speed, such as the latest enhancement announced by Simyo, which introduces the possibility of increase internet speed at home to respond to the most complete offers from rival operators such as O2, Lowi, Pepephone or Virgin telco.

Each operator uses different methods to increase the speed of the fiber and while some MVNOs bet on bind the highest fiber speed to the highest gig rates, other MVNOs have a base offer with gigabytes on the mobile, which can then be flexibly supplement with different speeds fiber.

To clarify doubts among the many available options, this time we are going to compare the conditions of the combined fiber and mobile depending on the speed of the fiber, highlighting the cheapest offers with a definitive price in each of the main speed sections currently offered by operators.

100 Mbps fiber and mobile from 28.99 euros

Internet connections at 100 Mbps are still a sufficient speed for many cases, especially if it is not planned to consume video streaming from several devices simultaneously. But web browsing, downloads, video calls, online gaming, and also video reproductions, are guaranteed to perform well at these speeds. in homes with not many devices connected.

The best prices on offers with 100 Mbps fiber are the following, highlighting the cheapest ones in bold:

Only 100 Mbps fiber for 20.99 euros in finetwork and Vadavo.

100 Mbps fiber and mobile with 14 GB cumulative for 28.99 euros in Simyo (Orange coverage).

100 Mbps fiber and mobile with 10 GB for 30 euros in O2 (Movistar coverage).

100 Mbps fiber and mobile with 25 GB cumulative for 32.99 euros in Simyo (Orange coverage).

100 Mbps fiber and mobile with 23 GB accumulative for 38.90 euros in Pepephone (Yoigo coverage).

100 Mbps fiber and mobile with 35 GB cumulative for 38.99 euros in Simyo (Orange coverage).

300 Mbps fiber and mobile from 30 euros

When the The number of users connected to the Internet via WiFi at home tends to increase, this is when the fastest connections are made the most of. Also, if you download or upload content to the Internet of great weight, that is when you will take advantage of the speeds of 300 Mbps or higher.

Only 300 Mbps fiber for 25 euros in finetwork and Digi.

300 Mbps fiber and mobile with 8 GB cumulative for 30 euros in Digi (Movistar coverage).

300 Mbps fiber and mobile with 14 GB cumulative for 31.99 euros in Simyo (Orange coverage).

300 Mbps fiber and mobile with 25 GB cumulative for 35.99 euros in Simyo (Orange coverage).

300 Mbps fiber and mobile with 60 GB cumulative for 37 euros in Digi (Movistar coverage).

Fiber at 300 Mbps and mobile with 25 GB cumulative for 39 euros in Virgin telco (Yoigo coverage).

Fiber at 300 Mbps and mobile with 35 GB accumulative for 41.99 euros in Simyo (Orange coverage).

Fiber at 300 Mbps and mobile with 50 GB accumulative for 45 euros in Virgin telco (Yoigo coverage).

Fiber at 500 or 600 Mbps and mobile from 33.90 euros

Only fiber at 600 Mbps for 30 euros in finetwork and Jazztel.

500 Mbps fiber and mobile with 14 GB cumulative for 33.99 euros in Simyo (Orange coverage).

500 Mbps fiber and mobile with 25 GB cumulative for 37.99 euros in Simyo (Orange coverage).

600 Mbps fiber and mobile with 50 GB cumulative for 44.90 euros on Finetwork (Vodafone coverage).

600 Mbps fiber and mobile with 39 GB cumulative for 48.90 euros in Pepephone (Yoigo coverage).

600 Mbps fiber and mobile with 25 GB cumulative for 49 euros in Virgin telco (Yoigo coverage).

600 Mbps fiber and 60 GB mobile for 50 euros in O2 (Movistar coverage).

Fiber at 1,000 Mbps and mobile from 33.90 euros

Only 1 Gbps fiber for 30 euros in Digi and Oléphone.

1 Gbps fiber and mobile with 8 GB cumulative for 35 euros in Digi (Movistar coverage).

1 Gbps fiber and mobile with 60 GB cumulative for 42 euros in Digi (Movistar coverage).

Fiber at 1 Gbps and mobile with 30 GB accumulative for 49.90 euros in Oléphone (Vodafone coverage).

Expressed in another way, the best offers in fiber and mobile in force in November 2021, are as summarized in the comparative graph: