Mewtwo is already one of the most powerful creatures in the original games. In fact, it occupies the Third place of the strongest Pokémon in Pokémon GO per PC, since it can reach up to 4178 and has the highest attack of the game (300).

These are not governed by levels as they are in the original installments, but have an attribute called Pc o Combat points, in addition to points of health, attack, defense and stamina. These maxed out stats can spawn an incredibly powerful Pokémon. Here we show you the best of each generation Although, unsurprisingly, the list is chock-full of legendaries.

This one has the Onda movement Mental, that it is one of the strongest Psychic-type attacks. The advantage of Mewtwo is that it can learn a large number of movements of different types.

2nd generation: Ho-Oh

This legendary bird occupies the twelfth position in the general ranking. Their Combat Points reach a maximum of 3863. The other statistics are more balanced than in the case of Mewtwo, which is firmly committed to the offense.

Ho-Oh has at his disposal the best flying type attack of Pokémon GO, Daredevil Bird. The downside to this creature is that rock-type attacks completely pulverize it given its Flying-Fire type.

3rd generation: Slaking

Surprisingly for many, when we talk about the third generation the strongest Pokémon is Slaking, something that is to be expected, since in the original installments it already had a potential sublime.

In the case of Pokémon GO it is the strongest creature in the whole game, since your PCs can be raised up to 4431. Not to mention that it is the Pokémon that also has the highest Stamina with 284. The main advantage of Slaking is that it is only weak against Fighting-type attacks.

4th generation: Dialga

One of the legendaries most loved by fans for its design and strength is Dialga. This Pokémon introduced in the fourth generation occupies the eighth place in the general list with 4038 Combat Points.

As is obvious coming from a Dragon-type (and steel) legendary Pokémon it can bring with it the movement Draco comet. The strongest attack of its kind alongside Anger, which is one notch below.

5th generation: Zekrom

Zekrom is another legendary Pokémon that was added in the fifth generation of the series. In the general classification he is in the sixth position with Combat Points that can reach 4038, as in the case of Dialga. In fact, they have the same stats at their top.

The peculiarity of Zekrom is that it is resistant against a huge number of types due to it being a Dragon-Electric Pokémon. An element that also makes you vulnerable to various creatures.

7th generation: Melmetal

Meltan’s evolution lies pretty far of the first positions in the ranking, but there is no other of his generation that surpasses it. This Pokémon is only of the steel type, which makes it resist attacks of up to 11 types.

Otherwise it is not a creature that stands out above the rest, since it does not have a very varied set of movements and does not have a large amount of CP compared to the rest (3599).

8th generation: Eternatus

One of the most recent legendary, since it was included in the last generation of Pokémon. Eternatus, honoring this imposing name, is positioned in the second place of the classification with 4429 PC.

Despite this, it does not have movements exaggeratedly powerful, but it is resistant against various attacks of various types because it is a Poison-Dragon Pokémon.