To put ourselves in the situation, this is a Spanish sub-brand of Seat, created in 2018 to offer the more premium cars, sports, with equipment possibilities and differentiated with respect to the range of the first. It is a different proposal, a new line, taller but for all intents and purposes it is already independent. Proof of all this is this Formentor.

So much so that it is easy to classify it as one of the best of the current plug-in hybrid branch, and for which many also place it at the top of the table. We speak in this case of Cupra Formentor that, although it was an express and unique creation of the ‘premium’ sports brand, it is the result of what once was the Seat-Cupra relationship.

Man does not only live on electric cars … or his mother. There are also hybrid technology and, in certain cases, plug-in hybrids that are better than the purely electrified ones. A close case is what we have with Cupra who, despite being on the market for some time, has a very well-regarded variant model.

How is the Cupra Formentor

We have to say, in any case, that this Cupra Formentor is postulated as the great alternative to other models of the same technology that we can find on the market, also because it offers levels of performance and benefits they do not have to envy anyone. This is one of the reasons the Cupra Formentor is such a highly regarded plug-in.

It is a crossover type with a sports tuning characterized by its attractive design and sportiness, with different engines, but of which its plug-in hybrid version lends itself to the best observations on the market in its class.

With powers ranging from 204 to 245 hp, it ranks as the brand flagship, since it is the first model developed entirely by Cupra and technically based on the Seat Leon. The offer is related to the lower maximum power plug-in hybrid motorization, which in turn is also the most appropriate for those looking to make daily use of their plug-in hybrid Formentor in an urban environment.

He beats his two direct rivals

One aspect to consider about this Cupra plug-in is its battery. It has a capacity of 13 kWh and thanks to it with a full charge it is able to certify a total of 58 kilometers based on the European WLTP cycle. In addition, and because it exceeds 50 kilometers in electric mode, it also makes it carry the environmental label of Zero emissions.

In the market its rivals are cars of the stature of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio or the Volkswagen Tiguan, probably its two great competitors … and both of them win the game in different aspects. There are also the Audi Q3 Sportback or the BMW X4, a little further in terms of performance, or the Mercedes GLC. In this way, the PHEV technology Formentor is positioned for now as the second most performance engine of the range, only below the configuration with the turbocharged 2.0 TSI four-cylinder block, for 310 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

Along with the first version, by the way, the one with the surname ‘VZ’ is completed, which comes from ‘fast’, according to the brand, and refers to the versions of this model with more power, the 245 CV. Among his distinctions, he also stands out for being nominated among the finalists for the prestigious international award of the ‘Car of the Year 2021 ′.