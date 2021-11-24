Last week, on our Discord server, we proposed the following topic for speak and generate debate:

What is the best platform game ever?

Today we have to review the best responses we have received, as well as leave the comments on this article at your disposal so that you can share your opinion with the rest of the community. Don Zombpepe, for example, it told us the following:

“In my opinion it is the Sonic Mania, as it combines elements of all the classic Sonic games, and in appearance it feels like a game from the 90s. It has many references and makes you explore the levels and search in every corner to find a powerup, or a special stage, and it also has super high-speed platforming parts, and the bosses and soundtracks in the game are terrific. “

It did not take long for the blue hedgehog to appear. In this sense, The Ultimate_xd he left us this message:

“It depends. If you want a fast, hectic and hectic game I recommend Sonic, but if you want a more difficult one focused on exploration I recommend Metroid or, better yet, if you don’t like exploration so much enter Mario Bros.”.

The truth is that they are all very good options, no one can go wrong with those games if what you are looking for is a platform.

We continue with JAER-27, which told us this:

“In order not to extend myself I am going to focus on the” brain of the beast “, which has gems everywhere such as Super Mario World, Megaman X3, Donkey Kong Country, Animaniacs, Super Metroid, Kirby Super Star, Battletoads, Contra 3, TMNT IV … Anyway, it was a golden age where the platform exploded with great graphics, vibrant OSTs and lots of action. “

Well that, another good handful of recommendations for it, of course.

I WantThePs5 he left us a message from the shortcuts: “Mario Bros. without a doubt”, while both ORJN What Mike Wazowski they let out a plain “Mario”.

And nothing, we are going to finish with the extensive comment that has been sent to us JM_Rubio and it says like this:

“I think there is a lot to choose from, but there are several turning points in platformers worth mentioning. For me:

Pitfall for laying the foundation for the genre.

Super Mario Bros. for refining what there was so far and creating a universe around a character.

Super Mario Bros. 3 for perfecting that and raising the minimum barrier of what is required of a platform.

Sonic (MegaDrive) for creating a viable and original alternative to rival Nintendo.

Super Mario 64 for laying the foundations for 3D platforms.

Super Mario Galaxy for refining that.

Temple Run for rescuing the Endless Runner genre, for its decisive contribution to the mobile games market and for the obvious achievement of reaching 50 million installs in 3 days.

Lastly, A Hat in Time. As a symbol of the indie effort to rescue the genre and also do it frankly well. “

What I was saying: the comments are all yours to share your opinion with the rest. Thanks for participating.