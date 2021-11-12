With the excuse of celebrating the bachelor’s day, from ManoMano they claim the role of plants as companionship and relaxation method at home. In addition, their experts tell us what they are the easiest to maintain and enjoy indoors.

Plants and being actively involved in their care can make winter more bearable. And it is that taking care of plants, relaxes. The moment of sowing or transplanting, care, cleaning, watering and enjoying its growth they connect with something that we all carry inside.

Plants have the ability to reduce stress and improve our mood. To motivate you and encourage you to replace your artificial plants with natural ones, or simply to increase their number at home, from the ManoMano DIY and gardening website, they invite us, -with the excuse of the upcoming celebration of Singles Day on the 11th from 11- to know the best plants to accompany us on a day-to-day basis.





The expert in gardening Ester Casanovas from ManoMano, emphasizes that its care keeps the brain active while helping us to avoid ourselves. The peace and tranquility that you feel while gardening helps you disconnect from day-to-day problems.

Other benefits of having natural plants at home are the relaxing nature of their colors; green gives us tranquility and flowers recharge us with energy. Have plants at home increases humidity, which prevents the environment from drying out and therefore makes breathing easier. Not to forget that in older people it involves a mobility exercise, which keeps the joints and muscles active.

And it seems that we are becoming more and more aware of these benefits, as this is reflected in the sales figures on the reference website where this last year they have experienced a 30% growth in the sale of products related to plants.

The easiest plants to keep at home

Casanovas assures that all plants are easy to grow if you know how to do it. Perhaps the most common problem of the newcomer to this world is the ignorance of their needs, which takes us to extremes: too much irrigation or lack of water, more or less light than they need or, even, fertilize regularly.

These are the tricks and the easiest plants to take care of if you live alone:

Plants for the forgetful

If you are one of those who never remember to water your plants, they recommend us two SUVs: on the one hand, the cacti and the crasas and on the other, the sansevieras or mother-in-law tongues. Cacti and succulents grow very well outdoors and indoors with lots of light. They do not need much watering and also take up very little space.

A Cereus Spiralis Cactus in a 10.5 cm pot for 22 euros

1 Cereus Spiralis Cactus in Pot M10,5

The sansevierias They last weeks without watering without barely flinching (I give faith) and they come in different sizes and shapes. Its almost immortal character makes it a very common plant in most houses.





Natural plant Sanseviera or Sword of Saint George. This has a model approx 30 – 40 Cm, now with a 24% discount. Regular price € 12.50 and now € 9.50

Sanseviera Natural Plant. Sword of Saint George. Height 30 – 40 Cm

Plants for those who want to get started in the urban jungle trend

If you are looking for an urban jungle effect, with plants with large leaves or that take up a lot of space, try with the monsteras, ficus lyrata and potos. Pothos and philodendrons are hanging plants that you can also grow vertically.

Natural plant Monstera Deliciosa or Adam’s Rib with a 30-40 Cm with a 21% discount. Normal price € 18.50 and now 14.50 euros

Monstera Deliciosa Natural Plant. Adam’s rib. 30-40 Cm

Hanging Potho – 15cm Pot for 8.39 euros

Hanging potho plant in a 15cm pot

Plants for floors with little space

If your apartment is small and you want to fill it with green, you should know that there is plants that take up little space.





Some, because they are simply small, as occurs with some Peperomias, Ceropegia woodii or African violet. Others, such as dracans or trunks from Brazil are slow growing. Don’t underestimate the vertical space, either. Walls, shelves and display cabinets can accommodate pots of different sizes.

African violet in 12 cms pot 4.19 euros

African violet in 12 cm pot

Trunk of Brazil in a 2 liter pot (Height 65 – 75cm) for 17.99 euros

TRONCO DE BRASIL – Pot 2 liters (Height 65 – 75cm)

In any case, (whether or not you are single), better put one (or several) plants in your life. You will enjoy their company and may discover that you are a plantlover without knowing it.

