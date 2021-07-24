The IPPAWARDS (iPhone Photography Awards) is the annual contest for the best photos taken by an iPhone. In this they reward the best photography, the three best photographers of the year, as well as the different categories that exist. What is amazing? Well what the best photograph taken with an iPhone in 2021 has been taken by an iPhone 7.

But if there is something to note is that, in the top three of the best photographers of the year, none used an iPhone 12. Which shows that you don’t need the best camera on the market to be a good professional. In fact, here is a complete guide to the iPhone camera: all the secrets. Take a look that you will be a better photographer when you finish it.

What is the best photograph taken by an iPhone in 2021?

As you may have noticed, the award for the best photograph taken with an iPhone in 2021 is the one right above. This was taken by Istvan Kerekes (Hungarian photographer) and used an iPhone 7 to capture the moment. This was called “Shepherds of Transylvania” and was taken in Targu Mures, Transylvania, Romania.

Regarding the podium of the best photographers of the year, these were the winners:

1st place: Sharan shetty: Bonding. Taken with an iPhone X in Yanar Dag, Baku, Azerbaijan.

2nd place: Dan liu: A walk on Mars. Taken with an iPhone 11 Pro Max in Qinghai, China.

3rd place: Jeff Rayner: Walk sideways in the air. Taken with an iPhone X in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California.

This was the fourteenth award ceremony. Yes you want to see all the categories and their different winners you can visit the official website of the IPPAWARDS, You will be amazed by the amazing and beautiful photos!

Yes you are a newbie in the world of photography, you shouldn’t worry, as your iPhone may be your best tool to start with. For this reason, in iPadízate we gave ourselves the task of explaining in detail what each of the iPhone cameras is for, in this way you can better understand the tool you have in your hands and take better photographs.