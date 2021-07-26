Every year, the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) reward the best photographs taken with the phones or tablets of the apple company. The best image of 2021, surprisingly, has been taken by an iPhone 7, a terminal that is already a few years old, but whose camera does not seem to age with time.

The winning photograph, titled “Transylvanian Shepherds“was captured in Romania by the Hungarian Istvan Kerekes. In it you can see two shepherds crossing an industrial area with lambs in their arms. It is an image that denotes the differences between an ancient activity such as herding and modern industry .

The regulation of the iPhone Photography Awards indicates that the use of any iPhone or iPad – even older models such as the iPhone 7 – is allowed, although photographers they can use additional lenses. However, the images should not be modified with desktop programs such as Photoshop. Of course, the use of iOS editing applications is allowed.

Photo by Sara kurfeß in Unsplash

iPhone 7, the great winner of the iPhone Photography Awards 2021

Photographers can frame their images in one of the 18 available categories and all compete for the “Grand Prize”, first, second and third place. In this case, as mentioned at the beginning, the top winner of the iPhone Photography Awards has been Kerekes with his photo captured with the iPhone 7, whose camera specifications are mentioned below.

12 MP sensor, f / 1.8, 28mm, 1/3 “, PDAF and OIS.

Quad-LED dual-tone flash.

Video recording at 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 120fps, 720p @ 240fps.

Winners of the iPhone Photography Awards also include Sharan Shetty from India (iPhone X), who captured a scene in which a man a horse consoling each other, and Dan Liu from China (iPhone 11 Pro Max), which shows a man in a “space” suit crossing a desert area similar to Mars. None of them, interestingly, captured their images with the most recent model, the iPhone 12.

Finally, we also find Jeff Rayner from the United States (iPhone X), a girl suspended in the air in front of his house. The complete list of winners can be consulted in the Web page from the iPhone Photography Awards. This year’s award, won with an iPhone 7, makes it clear that the latest camera is not always the one that takes the best pictures.

Those who wish to participate in the next edition of the iPhone Photography Awards can do so from anywhere in the world by filling out This formulary. The cost of registration ranges from $ 5.50 for one image to $ 75 for 25 images. Of course, the images must be unpublished.