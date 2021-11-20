Size . The main factor to buy a mini pc . There are very small equipment, although everything will depend on whether you plan to transport it or not.

. The main factor to buy a . There are very small equipment, although everything will depend on whether you plan to transport it or not. Processor . Although it may seem otherwise, mini PCs can offer similar performance to desktop computers thanks to the latest processors on the market.

. Although it may seem otherwise, mini PCs can offer similar performance to desktop computers thanks to the latest processors on the market. Connectivity . We cannot forget one of the most important points of any computer. In this case, most have HDMI and USB ports to connect monitor and peripherals, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

. We cannot forget one of the most important points of any computer. In this case, most have HDMI and USB ports to connect monitor and peripherals, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. RAM and storage . Both components are essential in any computer, so we will analyze the models that offer more possibilities in this regard.

. Both components are essential in any computer, so we will analyze the models that offer more possibilities in this regard. OS. Most of the mini PCs They already come with a system installed, but we will also see some very interesting options that offer you maximum freedom of customization.

The highest performing mini PCs

In our list we are going to analyze the higher performance mini PCs so you know which are the most interesting on the market. Tiny but thuggish models with whom you can work comfortably.

MSI Cubi 5 10 M: for almost any use

We are very used to talking about M: YES like a gaming company, but with the rel = »nofollow» target = »_ blank»> Cubi 5 10 M, the company shows that it also knows how to make computers for professional use.

This mini PC offers great performance thanks to its configuration possibilities: 10th generation Intel i7 processor, up to 32 GB of RAM and SSD or HDD modules to get all the storage you need. And in such a small format that you can even hang it behind your monitor.

Razer Tomahawk Mini-ITX: gamer, but not much

Another manufacturer of peripherals and gaming computers what happens to the world of mini PCs high performance is Razer. With his Tomahawk Mini-ITX The brand offers a tower in a reduced format for all those fans of video games.

A computer that has RGB lighting and is compatible with liquid cooling. Of course, due to its wide configuration possibilities, it has to be the user who chooses its internal components, something that can be complex for those not experienced in the field.

Lenovo ThinkCentre Tiny M: a compact desktop

Lenovo is one of the brands that offers a wide range of solutions for professionals and with their station ThinkCentre Tiny M you can be sure that you will be able to run all kinds of applications without problem.

East mini pc it is fully configurable and has a small footprint that allows it to be hidden behind the screen. Perfect for saving space, but not power, because thanks to the latest Intel processors it is capable of providing your company with everything it needs to run its day-to-day applications.

HP Z2 Mini G5: striking design

If you are looking for a mini pc that does not go unnoticed, the HP Z2 Mini G5 it is perfect for you. It has an angular design that catches the eye at first glance, but the best thing is what it hides inside.

Because this small format workstation is capable of mounting the processors Intel Xeon more powerful, along with RAM memory of up to 64 GB and all kinds of storage configurations, between SSD and HDD. Its only weak point is the graphics, but for everything else it is an almost perfect professional computer.

Intel NUC: for almost any use

Yes, although it may seem strange to you, Intel also sells its own computers. And the NUC series it is a good proof that they are capable of doing a great job. This mini PC has the eleventh generation Intel i7s to give the team a great working power.

In addition, as with most of the models on the list, you can configure it to suit you by adding all the RAM and internal storage you need so that you never fall short in your professional tasks.

Dell Precision 3240 Compact – The Biggest

We end up with another professional workstation, in this case, from Dell. The Precision 3240 Compact It is your version of a mini PC in tower format. A computer with many possibilities that you can configure with up to 16 GB of RAM.

In addition, it supports the entire range of Intel processors, from i3 to i7 and up to 512 GB of SSD storage. A highly configurable equipment and very thought for small companies that want to take the leap to the next level of productivity.

Special Mini Computers

Finally, we are going to analyze three types of mini computers that are not exactly PCs to use. Even so, if you are looking for mini computers, you will surely find them interesting for certain uses.

ECS Liva Q2: tiny power

Within the sector of mini PCs, manufacturers have gone one step further to find the smallest version of this type of computer. So much so that the Liva Q2 it can easily fit in your pants pocket.

A size that does not detract from functionalities, since this mini PC has Windows 10 installed, different connection ports and 4K resolution. If you are looking for a multimedia station that you can comfortably transport from one place to another, this equipment is ideal.

Asus VivoStick: a computer inside a pendrive

But if we talk about portability, the best in this is the Asus VivoStick. As its name suggests, this device is a computer inside a stick that connects via HDMI to any external monitor to turn it into a workstation.

However, don’t expect great graphics power from such a small device. Rather, it is a gadget that can get you out of a bind if you need to get things done and you have nothing but a monitor nearby. In addition, it is perfect for turning your old TV into a smart TV with full connectivity.

Raspberry Pi: for all kinds of projects

In an article on mini PCs We could not fail to mention one of the most interesting options to carry out all kinds of technological projects. We refer to Raspberry Pi, a plate with a lot of potential and such a small size that you can place it almost anywhere.

It does not have an operating system installed, but this opens up a new world of possibilities if you are a developer, since you can even program one to measure. A practical solution to bring your most creative technology projects to life.

Mac Mini: Apple’s mini computer

We end up with a computer that is not exactly a mini pc, but that may also interest you if you are a user of the ecosystem Manzana. The Mac Mini It has been renewed with all the power of the company’s new chip, the M1.

This guarantees first-rate efficiency and total optimization with all professional and non-professional applications on the block. In addition, it is Apple’s cheapest computer, so it can serve as a good starting point for testing macOS.

The most interesting mini PCs

The mini PCs they have quite an audience. From companies that want to clear their workspaces as much as possible, to users who see a great advantage in the fact that they are so portable.

In any of the cases, our recommendation is that you bet on the HP Z2 Mini G5. This model has the best of Intel in terms of processors and has many configuration options for you to buy it to suit you.

If you prefer to bet on the macOS operating system, your only option in the mini computer format is the Mac Mini. A little giant that incorporates the powerful new processor M1 from Apple, with which you can take your productivity to the next level.