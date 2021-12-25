Learn about the cryptocurrencies that performed the best in 2021.

The year is about to end, because of this, many companies present their reports of the best of this 2021. YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and TikTok to name a few, have already shown their successes of the year in a general count, and the same happens in the crypto digital environment.

This year in particular, despite the continuous presence of the coronavirus and its variants that continue to plague the world population, affecting the economy of many countries around the globe, the scenario painted differently for digital assets, since these They started this 2021 with the right foot, although later they had a drop in summer, they were not shy about continuing their upward path in the next season.

Best performing cryptocurrencies

In the first places, we find two old acquaintances, Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two main currencies by market capitalization, which managed to reach all-time highs this year. These two cryptocurrencies end the year with 67 percent and 450 percent growth respectively, although of course, the year still has a week of life, so anything can happen.

The fact of being at the pinnacle of its growth does not mean that they have been the digital currencies with the highest profits this 2021, so, to reveal the unknown, the specialized portal Decrypt, conducted an analysis in which the objective was clear, to discover the assets with the best performance.

Next, we present the data analysis of the CoinGecko and Yahoo Finance portals, to know the real winning coins of this 2021.

DeFi token: Lido Staked ETH (stETH)

In the field of decentralized finance, the parameter of market capitalization was used, due to this measure it allows to know for sure, how many people have tokens, as well as their value.

That said, the market capitalization of stETH presented an attractive growth of 48.633 percent, of $ 12.3 million dollars at the beginning of last January, at $ 6 billion since last December 15.

Solana (SOL)

This coin has had a favorable year, as its value had a growth of 9.588 percent from 1.84 dollars at the beginning of this 2021, While on December 15, the asset already had a value of $ 178.26 per SOL.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Another currency that undoubtedly left more than one with their mouths open, was the ERC-20 token of the Ethereum network, SHIB, developed as a parody of DOGE, but today, it has categorically surpassed it.

The value of this crypto currency with a cute Japanese dog achieved a growth of 42,349,900 percent, from $ 0.00000000008 dollars at the beginning of 2021 to the $ 0.00003388 dollars per share registered on December 15.

Companies that had growth related to crypto

Since the end of 2020, the institutions’ commitment to Bitcoin led the asset to grow exponentially, this bet has returned benefits to companies that invested in cryptocurrencies or that are related to the crypto ecosystem, increasing their value in the market.

MicroStrategy (MSTR)

In addition to crypto assets, companies that have some kind of relationship with them have also benefited this year. An example of this is MicroStrategy, a software and business intelligence firm that, while not a crypto consortium, is related to digital assets.

In this regard, the shares of the company MicroStrategy managed to climb up to 41 percent, so the consortium went from $ 425.22 dollars at the beginning of the year, to 598.59 dollars per share in December.

Nvidia (NVDA)

The firm created almost 30 years ago in 1993, and which part of its production is focused on developing graphics processing units (GPU) used by crypto miners, also benefited this year, since its value grew 141 percent, going from $ 131.04 dollars at the beginning of January to $ 304.59 dollars per share this December.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

This company based in Las Vegas, United States founded in 2010, is a consortium focused on Bitcoin mining which benefited from the good streaks of crypto assets this year, especially since this 2021 it decided to acquire several platforms mining.

Due to his movements in favor of the crypto environment of this year, their share value grew 252 percent, going from the $ 11.01 dollars reported last January, to the $ 38.73 dollars per share on December 15.

