There are tons of video games that are enjoyed more and better in company, but some are so good and entertaining for two, three, or more controls that they acquire a very special name: Party games. Games in which single games and little marathons transform gatherings between friends and family into real impromptu parties. Or not so improvised.

Cooperative, competitive, or just plain crazy. Games specifically designed to recover the wonderful habit of share sofa and laugh, despite the fact that some of them lend themselves to being played standing up and even invite us to dance and sing. Have a Special talent the same does not always score, but a good disposition and some self-confidence always adds extra points to the experience.

Precisely for this reason, in Extra Life we have prepared a very special selection of Party games so you can enjoy them on your favorite console or system. More than a dozen games with which to enjoy Saturday afternoons in good company and extend the visit until midnight. Fun titles in which the only requirement to participate and join the party are the desire to have a good time.

Without further ado, here you go the best Party Games for PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC To enjoy in company either at Christmas, during the Holidays, any holiday and all the weekends that you have free.

51 Worldwide Games

The Nintendo Switch substitutes for the generational replacement of the mythical Reunited Games and, in the process, avoids us having to collect the chips when the guests leave. 51 lifelong games with its classics and interesting additions that include activities such as Scalextric and tests that include golf, fishing or bowling.

Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits

Hilarious battles of wits with simple and colorful logic quizzes and mini-challenges. You can improvise a game for two players from the same console screen or up to four with controllers, and the best thing is that you can always adjust the difficulty or add a Help mode so that no one is deprived of the party.

Big Brain Academy: Battle of Ingenuity

Carnival games

Where to play: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

2K brings together nothing less than 20 games and activities family style typical of fairs and amusement parks in a game that can be played with the little ones of the house and is more enjoyable with four controls. From a kind of Witch train that will test our aim at a baseball game.

Frantics

If you have a PlayStation desktop you won’t need much more. Frantics replaces the console controls with mobile phones and invites us to participate in 15 minigames for up to four players with an added element: from time to time a Fox will give whimsical and fun script twists to the progress of the game.

It was you!

The classic social card and board game comes to life and color on our TV and, as Álex said in our analysis, it offers guaranteed group fun: It was you! offers a series of tests based on the participants and the knowledge that each one has of the rest of the players. The perfect game to break the ice and integrate new friends into the group.

The saga The Jackbox Party Pack

Where to play: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia

Jackbox Games has specialized in the Party Games genre through its annual series The Jackbox Party Pack. Each of them consists of five games that are roughly equivalent to one game of traditional group games in length, which is equivalent to buying a batch of five board games at a time. And watch out, there are already eight deliveries and some compilation.

Just Dance 2022

The fashionable and classic dance songs of a lifetime they are put at the service of the hilarious and inspired choreographies of Ubisoft Paris. The premise? Dance with your mobile or Joy Con following the contagious rhythm that is manifested on the screen. And yes, there are thematic lists and even a very successful children’s mode with songs dedicated to the little ones.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Where to play: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile

A bomb is about to explode and the solution may be worse than the problem: a player will try to prevent the detonation of the explosive by solving the different puzzles that protect the box with the help of the rest of the participants. Teamwork in an absurdly funny situation.

Let’s sing

Where to play: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch

The experience of giving it your all in karaoke and the comfort of staying at home. The latest installment in the series Let’s sing It uses the microphones of our mobiles, offers six game modes, includes current hits and in Spanish and, as if that were not enough, you can add extra songs from the Online Store.

Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo collects the best boards and 100 of the most celebrated minigames from its own Party Games saga and adapts them to the Nintendo Switch. A winning combination with guaranteed fun for all audiences and that also opens the door to online gambling.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

A full menu of fun with extra chaos and laughter. The particular Nightmare in the kitchen of Team17 includes all the content of the first Overcooked! Y Overcooked! two along with all its updates and downloadable content. The premise is to prepare dishes in the most surreal conditions, and that this edition includes an online multiplayer mode and the cross-platform function makes it in the perfect recipe.

Nsw Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Knowledge is power

Our selection of Party Games would be incomplete without the classic trivia game. Trivial Pursuit, and Knowledge is power is one of the best alternatives ever released in video game format: Dani Mateo brings to life the presenter of a PlayStation-style question and answer contest in which we only need our phones, some general culture and a desire to have fun.

Super mario party

The unquestionable King of the Party Games And a must-have for anyone with four Joy Cons. Super mario party Not only is it the most recent and complete installment of the saga, but it also has the addition of taking full advantage of the Nintendo Switch through its mini-controllers. And beware, the fun continues with online games and exclusive tests when using two consoles.

Taiko no tatsujin

Japan’s arcade phenomenon is also played on consoles. Taiko no tatsujin allows us to interpret hilarious songs, iconic songs and even hymns from the manganime to the beat of the drum.

What’s more, there are even special editions that include its own little drum, although we can use our traditional Nintendo and PS4 controllers and even use the Joy Con as drumsticks.

Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum’n Fun – Drum Bundle

Extra Ball: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Our extra ball it is very special. Technically, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a driving game brimming with the spirit of nintendero. In practice, now four controls, the emotions it offers when playing split screen are almost the same as those of the Party Games. So much so that it has positioned itself as the best-selling game on the Nintendo console and in the history of the company: no less than 38.74 million units and we continue to add.