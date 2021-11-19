A few days ago we brought you a compilation with the best otome games for Nintendo Switch, but if you do not have one and you are interested in this genre and you have a PC, we bring you another list so you can enjoy these great love stories.

The otome genre is intended for the female audience (although this is under the theory, nothing will prevent you from playing it) the protagonist is usually a girl that will be seen in return in different stories or routes with different characters, usually mens, as you can guess are games where the romantic charge is quite high.

The otome games usually have different endingsWhether they are good or bad depending on our answers, and each boy has his own story, we can choose which boy is the one that interests us the most and follow his story or take all his routes to get the most out of the game. The gender otome little by little it is opening more in our market, since it is a type of game more destined to japanese publicMoreover, the games do not usually arrive translated into Spanish, only in English with Japanese voices.

Without further ado let’s get started with this list!

Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds and Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms

Do you like samurai? Well, the Hakuoki saga is for you. It originally comes from Nintendo DS and in this version there were only six routes, in the version of Steam added another six and by adding these new routes the game was divided into two parts, its sequel Edo Blossoms It is essential to complete the game since the first part stays right in the middle of the game.

We will control Chizuru determined to find her father in the midst of the Kyoto conflict in the Bakumatsu period. Fool the famous Shinsengumi samurai as you discover its dark secrets and come face to face with the mysteries of your past.

Hakuoki has a series of anime and different Sheep.

Amnesia

No, it is not the horror game you are imagining. We woke up and to our surprise we don’t remember anything. To know the truth behind our amnesia, we will have to choose between the five romantic routes, each of these with its own world. The game features Minigames like rock paper or scissors or Air hockey. This otome is a classic that never fails and perfect to enter into this genre.

My Vow to My Liege

This otome may be less known, but it is no worse for that, we left Japan behind and we will China. We are in the last moments of the dynasty, approximately between 771 and 476 BC, and in a world full of wars. At course of war, the king of Ng, HéLǘ, suffered fatal injuries while passing the throne to the new king «FuChai», a girl. To fulfill a secret wish dating from your ancestors, you must break your sacred vow with the Dragon God and it will be seen forced to live a lie.

Cinderella phenomenon

Four years have passed since the end of the Big war and the loss of his mother, the crown princess Lucette from Angielle He is still struggling to accept his new life and his new family. Cold-hearted and bitter, Lucette’s life is once again turned upside down by the fairy tale curse, Lucette is involved in a battle to get back your crown In a fractured kingdom where nothing is what it seems

The best of Cinderella phenomenon? What is it totally free, do not think about it and get this otome.

Gakuen club

Our protagonist is entering her third year of high school when she learns that she will suddenly transfer to the famous Kirika Academy located in the city due to her father’s new job. She is quite excited to start her new school life, but runs into a secret nightclub who is being operated on after school hours, and is forced to work in the kitchen.

BUSTAFELLOWS

This time we are one journalist 21-year-old who witnessed the murder of his little brotherAfter this event, he decided to become a journalist to do justice. It has a mysterious ability that allows it to visit the past through people’s bodies for short periods of time. You use it to help others and gather information. After witnessing the murder of a corrupt lawyer, go back in time to try to save it, thus begins the journey in which our protagonist goes back in time in the body of another person and tries to warn the Limbo.

Well, this is the list with the best otomes that we can find on PCDid you know these titles? What are your favorites?