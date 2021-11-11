Some time ago we brought you a list with the best visual novels for Nintendo Switch, in which we talked in passing about a subgenre within this, the otomes. What are they? The otome genus is destined for the female audience (Although this is under the theory, nothing will prevent you from playing it) the protagonist is usually a girl who will be seen back in different stories or routes with different characters, usually men, as you can guess they are games where the load romantic it is quite high.

They usually have different endingsWhether they are good or bad depending on our answers, and each boy has his own story, we can choose which boy is the one that interests us the most and follow his story or take all his routes to get the most out of the game. The gender otome little by little it is opening more in our market, since it is a type of game more destined to japanese publicMoreover, the games do not usually arrive translated into Spanish, only in English with Japanese voices.

Now thanks to Nintendo’s hybrid, little by little more and more titles are coming to us, many of them even in physical format. Next, we leave you with a list of the best otomes that we can find in Nintendo switch, stories of all kinds and for all tastes. Let’s get started!

Code: Realize

Our protagonist is called Cardiac, lives on the outskirts of London isolated from the world. Since her body was born possesses deadly poison and everything it touches just melts away. She has spent her entire life tormented by the harsh words of the people around her, since for the rest of the world she is a monster. One day, the Royal Guard breaks into his mansion with the objective of kidnapping her, until Arsène Lupine appears on the scene and rescues her. Together they will search for Cardia’s father and the answers he so badly needs.

The more deliveries to DLC mode, where the routes with the characters of the base game are expanded, these are: Code: Realize ~ Future Blessings ~ and Code: Realize ~ Wintertide Miracles ~. Code: Realize it also has an animated series with 12 episodes.

Necklace x Malice

Our protagonist this time is a police officer that one day he becomes the target of a clandestine criminal gang that launches a campaign of terror and violence in the city of Shinjuku. One day our protagonist is attacked by this organization, but she is not injured, although upon waking up she realizes that she now has a strange necklace on his neck that he can’t take off. The situation becomes entangled in a spiral of lack of control and the time is running out, but then they appear five mysterious strangers to help her discover the truth.

As in the case of Code: Realize, X Malice Necklace it also has an expansion called: X Malice Necklace: Unlimited.

Olympia Soirée

We control Olympia, which belongs to a remote island where only women live and all of them belong to the clan of the color white. Since she was little, she has lived on another island near her birth home, isolated in a large mansion, since, due to a calamity that devastated the island, all the inhabitants were eliminated, she being the sole survivor.

Your task in your new home is to dance to bring the sun back. When Olympia turns eighteen his mission changes since he must find a husband with which to marry as soon as possible and have offspring in order to ensure the lineage of the white clan and thus they can continue to bring the sun back.

Piofiore: Fated Memories

Now we travel to Italy and we enter the world of mafias. Our protagonist, Liliana Adornato Born and raised in a church living a happy and quiet life, until she is seen back inside the criminal world, Liliana becomes the center of attention of the three criminal organizations that dominate in Italy. His meetings with the leaders of Falzone, Visconti and the mafia of Lao-Shu they lead her to danger and distraction. With which criminal group would you go?

Steam prison

In a world where they are divided between those who rule and those who are governed there is Cyrus, our protagonist. The great floods divided the world in half: The Upper World and the Underworld. Cyrus was born in the Upper World along with all the comforts he could wish for, like all the privileged population hated everything related to the underworld.

Cyrus spends his life far from the Underworld, keeping the public order and protecting the people of the Upper World as a official, believing in her own justice, until she becomes related to the whole underworld and her whole world begins to change.

BUSTAFELLOWS

This time we are one journalist 21-year-old who witnessed the murder of his little brother, after this event decided to become a journalist to do justice. It has a mysterious ability that allows it to visit the past through people’s bodies for short periods of time. You use it to help others and gather information. After witnessing the murder of a corrupt lawyer, goes back in time to try to save him, thus begins the journey in which our protagonist goes back in time in the body of another person and tries to warn the Limbo.

Enchanté coffee

Kotone will be our protagonist and her life will change completely as a result of inherit his late grandfather’s cafeteriaWhat a priori may seem like a normal cafeteria is not, since it houses more secrets than anyone could have imagined. The cafeteria is a meeting place for beings from multiple mystical worlds. We will meet the king of demons, a humanoid beast, a fallen angel and many others.

Well, this is the list with the best otomes for Nintendo SwitchDid you know these titles? What are your favorites?