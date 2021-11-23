In these Black Friday 2021 offers we have at our disposal company devices that offer us an unsurpassed fast charge, on the other hand cameras with the best results and in all of them a configuration to choose from. In order to find the ideal smartphone, we are going to provide you with the most important data that will help you make the decision.

Offers for all budgets

Whether you want to spend a little less, or a little more, you can choose between the options that OnePlus presents us in this period of offers. Some discounts that will last only this week, although some of them are likely to be sold out early. Therefore, in order not to miss the opportunity, we invite you not to wait too long.

OnePlus 9 Pro, the best

The most advanced terminal of OnePlus lowers its price like never before, so that we can get it pro just 729 euros in your option of 128 GB and 8 GB of RAM. They can also opt for the more complete version for 799 euros. A model that includes the best Snapdragon 888, 48MP quad camera, 4,500 mAh battery and an impressive 65W fast charge with 50W wireless charging.