The most anticipated period of offers has already kicked off and among them, OnePlus is one of the brands that offers us more options with discount on various mobiles. If you were thinking of renewing your mobile, be very attentive because we have possibilities that fit with everyone, with different budgets and needs.
In these Black Friday 2021 offers we have at our disposal company devices that offer us an unsurpassed fast charge, on the other hand cameras with the best results and in all of them a configuration to choose from. In order to find the ideal smartphone, we are going to provide you with the most important data that will help you make the decision.
Offers for all budgets
Whether you want to spend a little less, or a little more, you can choose between the options that OnePlus presents us in this period of offers. Some discounts that will last only this week, although some of them are likely to be sold out early. Therefore, in order not to miss the opportunity, we invite you not to wait too long.
OnePlus 9 Pro, the best
The most advanced terminal of OnePlus lowers its price like never before, so that we can get it pro just 729 euros in your option of 128 GB and 8 GB of RAM. They can also opt for the more complete version for 799 euros. A model that includes the best Snapdragon 888, 48MP quad camera, 4,500 mAh battery and an impressive 65W fast charge with 50W wireless charging.
OnePlus 9, a round option
The price and benefits of this model make it fit what many are looking for, from 569 euros It can be ours and we can take home a smartphone with a 6.55-inch Amoled screen, Full HD +, 120 Hz and high pixel density. Accompanied in turn by the Snapdragon 888 and 4,500 mAh with the latest OxygenOS.
OnePlus 8T for less than 400 euros
The desired discount of more than 200 euros has reached the OnePlus 8T, a smartphone that now comes to fully convince us with its 120Hz Amoled screen. Terminal that also boasts 65W Warp load and design in its attractive silver color.
OnePlus 8 Pro, the ideal mobile
There is nothing that we are going to miss in this smartphone that it can be ours for 649 euros, which bequeath equipped with a 128 GB and 8 GB of RAM equipment. An all-terrain vehicle that will not disappoint thanks to its quadruple camera of up to 48 Mpx with which the photographs will speak for themselves.
Also the OnePlus Nord
The OnePlus series of smartphones focused on offering the best for an even more affordable price also receives discounts. This allows us to take home the last OnePlus Nord 2 for only 455 euros thanks to the Black Friday promotion. The OnePlus Nord 5G they also lower their price, this time with a discount of more than 100 euros In the option of 8GB + 128 and 12 GB + 256 GB to choose the one we need.
The economic balance OnePlus Nord CE It also drops in price to stand from 281 euros in one of the best options to choose from in the mid-range.