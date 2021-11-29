Its cost stays at about 800 euros . It is still a considerable amount, although obvious if we look at its benefits, which guarantee us to enjoy a premium smartphone .

Under normal circumstances, its price would be around 1000 euros. A logical figure considering that it is a high-end terminal and the best of the firm, but if you hurry you can buy it with a 20% discount.

On Amazon you will find truly fascinating offers, like the one we bring you from the best mobile in OnePlus . The Chinese brand has at its disposal a huge variety of smartphones of incredible quality. One of them is the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is reduced to 200 euros over its original price.

The best of OnePlus

If its base version already more than met the expectations of users, this OnePlus 9 Pro brings technical improvements in all its sections, specifically in the camera, as it has a main sensor, a wide angle lens and a front camera under the Sony stamp. In addition, it has the possibility of recording videos up to 8K @ 30 FPS. This is due to the collaboration with the Hasselblad photography company.

Another of the highlights of this device is its display with AMOLED LTPO panels with 120 Hz refresh rate and QHD + resolution. An ideal option to play any type of content, be it video games, movies, video clips … any of these activities will be enjoyed to the fullest.

But to play at optimal quality you need a brutal performance provided by your Snapdragon 888, corresponding to the latest generation of Qualcomm processors. What attached to your memory 8GB RAM it will be unrivaled in terms of power when it comes to dealing with any software.

In an age where we continually need a mobile phone, having at our disposal a smartphone with great autonomy it is all insurance. Therefore, the OnePlus 9 Pro is accompanied by a 4500 mAh battery along with a 65W fast charge and a wireless charging of 50 W. This guarantees the possibility that your terminal is fully charged in less than 45 minutes. All of this, including connectivity to 5G networks, can be yours.