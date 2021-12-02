Training the shoulders should be a priority when we go to train in the gym, this is because they are a muscle group that is involved in many movements. What’s more, the set of bones that make up the shoulder are very sensitive and very susceptible to dislocation.

For this reason, we show you Best Olympic Barbell Shoulder Exercises What you can do at the gym or at home to strengthen your delts.

Olympic Barbell Military Press

This is the most common exercise that we can find in the shoulder with the Olympic bar. It is a very complete exercise and highly recommended if you want to grow your shoulders.

The exercise consists of, from the standing position, we hold the bar resting on our chest and with the palms of the hands facing the ceiling. Raise the bar up until your arms are completely straight. And then go back to the starting position.

It is important not to move your back and to keep your glute and abdomen tight at all times.

Chin row

This exercise is also very common, especially in CrossFit. Hold the bar as if you were doing a deadlift, with a fairly wide opening of your hands.

Raise the bar until you reach your chin and then lower it slowly. In this case we must also keep the abdomen and gluteus tight so as not to hurt the spine.

Front flights with bar

With this exercise you are going to work the anterior portion of the deltoid. It is a very intense exercise, with which you start with little weight until you have the technique very well internalized.

In a standing position, hold the bar as in the previous exercise, raise the bar keeping a slight flexion of your arms up to the level of your shoulders.

T-bar shoulder press

This exercise is very interesting because you not only work the deltoid, but you also exercise the arms and the pectoral.

In a standing position, it is about doing a lift but on one side only. The back should be completely straight, with a tight abdomen and one leg more forward than the other to maintain balance.

Lateral shoulder raises with olympic bar

This exercise is very demanding but it is perfect for exercising the shoulder. Remember that lateral raises are a classic when it comes to working the shoulder. It is the same, but with an Olympic bar.

The big difference is that you should lean your torso forward trying not to round your lumbar spine and tighten your abdomen well. Because if we don’t, we can hurt our backs. Start off light until you have the movement built in.

In Vitónica | Get a strong back and shoulders with these six exercises with a kettlebell or kettlebell

Images | istock

Videos | Powerexplosive, mountaindog1, bruno082985, Toni Lloret-TOLLO, Bazman Science.