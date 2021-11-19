We are already immersed in the middle of Black Friday 2021, and no company has wanted to miss this party by offering incredible discounts on many of their products. In fact, Xiaomi is one of the companies that is already offering the best deals today, and in this post we are going to show you many of them so that you can save a few euros on your next purchase.

Fortunately, Xiaomi has just confirmed its most select offers for each of the days that make up the week of Black Friday, so we are going to give a review to see which are those bargains that you are going to be able to find from now on available through the main sales channels of the brand in our country.

Best discounts on Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones





To get you started, let’s start with the list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices in which we are going to find incredible discounts. In this list, we are going to find some of them with more than 100 euros discount, so the savings will be very important:

Scooters, TVs and much more at knockdown prices





Leaving aside mobile telephony, we have to talk about the rest of the products that Xiaomi offers in our country, and the list of discounted gadgets that we are going to find is sheer madness. We must mention especially to the offers that we are going to find in televisions, home automation and many other categories in which you will be able to scratch a few euros from the final bill.

Smart TV televisions

Wireless headphones





Smart speakers





Electric transportation





Smart watches and bracelets





Other products with very important discounts





Also, don’t forget that you can continue to enjoy the HBO discount, the HBO Max subscription is on sale at only 4.99 euros per month forever.

Looking for more deals?





