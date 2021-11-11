The best offers on Good End TVs 2021

By Rodolfo León
11/10/2021 3:09 pm


If you were thinking of acquiring a new screen during this Good End 2021, then we have prepared a list for you with some of the best offers that you can currently find on the market. In the same way, we will let you know which ones are ideal in case you have a PlayStation 5 or Series X | S and seek to get the most out of them.

48 ″ LG OLED C1 – $ 18 thousand 915 MXN (Ideal for PS5 and X Series for its HDMI 2.1 connection)

Samsung 50 ″ Crystal UHD 4K – $ 9 thousand 717 MXN

TCL 32 ″ HD Smart TV LED – $ 3,299 MXN

Hisense 50 ″ 4K UHD Android TV – $ 8,999 MXN

LG 50 ″ 4K Smart TV Nanocell – $ 11 thousand 341 MXN

Samsung 55 ″ Neo QLED 4K – $ 23 thousand 299 MXN (Ideal for PS5 and X Series for its HDMI 2.1 connection)

TCL 55 ″ 4K Smart TV LED – $ 8,674 MXN

LG 55 ″ 4K Smart TV LED – $ 10 thousand 671 MXN

Remember to check the additional banking promotions that your institution may have since the price shown here could be even lower depending on the bank you use. You have until November 16 to take advantage of any of these offers.

Editor’s note: As a personal recommendation, I would suggest the LG OLED C1, because in addition to having HDMI 2.1, which allows certain PS5 and Series X games to run at 120FPS, it is also ideal for watching series or movies.

Source: Amazon




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie buff and pop culture lover.

