We were already commenting the other day when we reviewed some of the Singles Day offers, that this Black friday It has gone from being a matter of a day – or a weekend – to spanning weeks; and a good example of this is the amount of offers that are available right now for your delight —and that of your wallets—.

In order not to break tradition, at Espinof we still want to take care of your experiences of watching movies and series, and we bring you a selection of televisions, home theater devices, and some movie recommendations at the best price to warm up your engines for Black Friday of yore.

Televisions





We kicked off our selection of televisions in a big way, with this Samsung QE65Q75A 65 ”. A Smart TV with QLED technology and 4K resolution equipped with artificial intelligence, a 100% color volume automatic device pairing system and a panoramic game mode. You have it at El Corte Inglés reduced to € 899.

163 cm (65 “) QLED TV Samsung QE65Q75A with QLED 4K Processor with Artificial Intelligence, Smart TV

Let’s bet on a more economical screen from the hand of the Xiaomi P1 . This 32 ” frameless Smart TV features HD-ready resolution, built-in Google Assistant, an Android 9.0 operating system and an irresistible price tag of € 189.

Without abandoning the most accessible ranges we can find this 55 " TD Systems K55DLG12US. A panel with 4K resolution, Android 9.0 operating system – of course, it's Smart TV – and HDR10 compatibility. Its price? € 398.50 at Amazon.

We are going with an offer for foodies. In El Corte Inglés you have available the Samsung QE75QN900A , with its 75 ” QLED panel, a Neo QLED 8K processor with artificial intelligence, anti-glare screen and 6.2.2 sound with Object Tracking Sound Pro. You have it reduced by 33% to € 4,699.

Also from the always reliable Samsung, although with much more earthly specifications, we have the UE32T5305; A 32 " Full HD Smart TV with HDR technology, Tizen operating system, voice assistants and Micro Dimming Pro that can be yours for € 289.

We close section of the hand of LG and his OLED55G16LA; a 55 " OLED TV with 4K resolution compatible with various HDR standards, with WebOS 6.0 Premium operating system, Dolby Atmos and optimal for gaming. Its price is € 1,499.

Home Cinema





Sound bars

Let’s rock the soundbars with this one Sony HT-G700. A 3.1 device with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X, 400W of power, a wireless subwoofer and a surround sound of up to 7.1 channels through its Immersive AE. Its price is € 299.

Soundbar Sony HT-G700

Another option is this Yamaha C20A in white. A speaker with integrated subwoofer, bluetooth, different modes for playing music, games or dialogue and virtual surround technology that can be yours for € 149.

Panasonic also has an option at a more than decent price. It is the SC-HTB490; a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, 320W of power, specific modes for cinema or sports and a price that drops from € 349 to € 179.99.

We finish the section with the Sony HT-ZF9. A 3.1 soundbar with built-in voice assistants, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, separate subwoofer, a good handful of sound modes, up to 7.1 channel surround, and 4K HDR pass-through. € 499 separate you from her.

Projectors





It’s time to talk about projectors, and let’s start with this BenQ W1720 . A device with 4K resolution and HDR technology, a brightness of 2000 lumens, 3D, CinemaMaster Video + and great color reproduction. Its price is currently € 999.00.

Be very careful with this LG CineBeam PF50KS and its range from 40 " to 100 " diagonally, its Full HD resolution, its Smart TV functions and its 100,000: 1 contrast ratio and its price of € 451.31.

The folks at Xiaomi have also gotten into the vast world of projectors with this one Mini DLP; a Full HD projector with an adjustable screen between 60 " and 120 ", Google Assistant, Android TV 9.0 autofocus and built-in stereo speaker. All for € 467.98.

And, finally, we also do it from Xiaomi but, this time, with a projector with laser technology. Is he Xiaomi Mi Laser, which gives us a brightness of 5000 lumens, a projection surface of up to 150 ", digital light processing technology, ultra-short throw distance and a native contrast of 3000: 1. Currently it can be yours for € 1,480.

Cinema





Let’s start our cinematic tips with the superhero bombshell of the year: Zack Snyder’s Justice League, whose two-disc UHD + Blu-Ray edition is available at a price as appetizing as € 13.50.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – UHD + Blu-ray

Nobody is bitter about a handful of 80s classics, much less in 4K. You can currently get hold of it Blu-Ray + UHD pack of the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy for a juicy € 29.50.

And since we are talking about 'Nobody' You have this action movie starring Bob Odenkirk and from the brain of the scriptwriter of the 'John Wick' saga for € 9.97 in its Blu-Ray edition. Brutal.

If you are one of those who enjoy one-of-a-kind cinematic experiences, you can't miss out 'Valhalla Rising' by Nicolas Winding Refn. You have its Blu-Ray edition edited by Acontracorriente with a good handful of extras for € 8.49.

Nothing better than a flawless masterpiece like the 'Rashomon' by Akira Kurosawa to make a regular day better, and if you can take it home in a restored copy on Blu-Ray for a price of € 8.49, all the better.

Now that 'Spider-Man: No Road Home' is around the corner, it's an ideal time to take back the wonderful 'Spider-Man: A new universe' in its UHD + Blu Ray edition. It can be yours for € 12.50. In case it runs out at Fnac, you have a hold on Amazon for € 12.98.

To finish, let's see some general offers like the one in force right now in Fnac, where they have a large selection of movies and series —DVD, BluRay, UHD and packs— with a direct discount of 50%. Take a look because there is no waste, although there are some exceptions.

On The English Court They have also joined the fashion of a 50% discount in cinema and series published in different formats but, in addition, they currently have an online promotion of progressive discounts in cinema. If you buy 5, 6 or 7 units, you will receive a 50%, 60% or 70% discount respectively.

