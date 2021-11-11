The best offers in Photography on Singles Day: cameras, lenses, mobiles, bags, memory cards …

In case you hadn’t noticed, today is the 11 of 11, date on which the Singles Day, a commercial mega-event originally devised by Alibaba (the “Chinese Amazon”), which is already celebrated by many platforms as an alternative, or additionally, to Black Friday. This day has its origin in the 90s, when it began to be celebrated in Chinese universities as an alternative to Valentine’s Day; the fact is that it is considered the largest commercial event in the world, even above the famous “Black Friday”.

Of course, of course, the event is a new excuse for get products of all kinds at discounted prices; and of course the field of photography is not alien. So, as we do in these cases, we have looked closely at the offers offered by the main e-commerce portals so that you do not get dazzled by the big headlines and you can find what is really worth it. Shall we start?

Offers in cameras

We start with a special offer just for today from the Olympus store offering a Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IIIS with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12‑45mm F4 Pro lens (which is not the usual kit lens but one of higher quality) for 699 euros, when the recommended price is 949 euros.

In addition, although it is not an exclusive offer for this day, if you like Olympus there is still the opportunity to get a professional body, that of the Olympus OM-D E ‑ M1X, for 1,899 euros in the official Olympus store. Quite a bargain.

We changed the brand, not the system (Micro 4/3), to recommend the Panasonic Lumix G9, the most advanced model of the Lumix G family, whose body is for 1,069 euros on Amazon, its all-time low price.

And if you are looking for a camera with APS-C sensor in MediaMarkt you have the Nikon Z50 with the Nikkor Z 16-50 mm DX VR lens for 799 euros (once added to the cart so they can give us the 20% discount that they are applying today in this store); In addition, in El Corte Inglés for 859 euros they add a 64GB SD card and a tripod.

From the same family but in full format you have the opportunity to get one Nikon Z5 with the Nikkor 24-50 mm F / 4-6.3 lens for 1,519 euros at MediaMarkt, once they have given you a 20% discount on the promotion.

And if what you want is a full-format mirrorless at the lowest possible price, you can buy one Canon EOS RP by 899 euros both on Amazon and El Corte Inglés.

Another option of mirrorless full frame at a good price you have it in the Sony A7 II which can be obtained for only 924.08 euros on Amazon. In addition, Fnac has a pack that includes the body of the A7 II, the 28 -70 mm and 50mm f1.8 lenses, and an additional battery, for 1,279.90 euros.

And if what you are looking for is a SLR camera, you have the body of a Nikon D750 for a very interesting price: 1,349 euros at El Corte Inglés for a full-format reflex camera with a professional body.

If you are looking for something simpler, a good option is Nikon D5600 that with the AF-P DX 18-55 mm VR lens is for 659 euros at El Corte Inglés.

And even simpler (and cheaper) you also have one Nikon D3500 with 18-55mm f / 3.5-5.6G lens for 399.20 euros once applied to the cart the 20% discount applied by MediaMarkt.

At the same price, a similar model but from the traditionally rival brand: a Canon EOS 2000D that with the 18-55mm f / 3.5-5.6 optics, a bag and a 16 GB SD card costs 399.20 euros thanks to the 20% discount (which is applied in the cart) from MediaMarkt.

If what you would like is to buy a sports camera, you have one National Geographic Action Cam Explorer 6 4K with accessories (a submersible housing, bicycle, scooter and any other supports, straps, frame support, two batteries …) for only 129 euros in El Corte Inglés.

Also, a little simpler but with the same accessories you have a National Geographic Action Cam Explorer 5 4K for only 69 euros again in El Corte Inglés.

And of the same type but even smaller you have one Canon Ivy Rec

by 79 euros both in Amazon and El Corte Inglés and in various striking colors.

Yet another option for an action camera in a mini format: a Insta360 ONE X2, 360º camera with stabilizer and touch screen, which remains at a final price of 345.16 euros on AliExpress.

Offers on camera phones

If you want to take advantage of Singles Day to renew your smartphoneof course with camera, you have a OnePlus Nord 2 5G 8/128 GB with triple cameras and 50 MP sensor for 359 euros, instead of the more than 500 recommended, on AliExpress.

{“videoId”: “x82v9cr”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “OnePlus Nord 2 – ANALYSIS | The” superfluidity “raises the bar to get closer to the high range”}

Another mobile that is not bad at all (it has a 48 MP quad camera) is the POCO X3 Pro 6/128 GB which costs 189 euros on eBay or, if you prefer something with immediate delivery, 215.20 euros on MediaMarkt (with the 20% discount that they are applying today).

Another good option may be a Redmi Note 9 Pro 6 + 128GB, which has a quad camera with a 64 MP main sensor, and is for 180.45 euros in AliExpress (when its original price was 280 euros).

And if you are looking for something as cheap as possible, you have a Samsung Galaxy A03s 3 / 32GB, with a 13MP triple camera, for only 104 euros on AliExpress.

Deals on photographic accessories

If in cameras we have started with an offer from the Olympus store, speaking of lenses we also have to review the special offer for the 11 of the 11 of M.Zuiko Digital ED 40‑150mm F4‑5.6 R At only 122 euros, a bargain for users of this system.

And if you have a Canon SLR and you want a quality, bright lens for your camera for very little money, take a look at Canon EF 50mm f / 1.8 STM That can be obtained in MediaMarkt, with the 20% discount that we have been talking about, for only 119.20 euros.

If you need a backpack to carry your photographic equipment, you have one Lowepro ProTactic BP 350 AW II Reduced to 81.32 euros on AliExpress.

If you are looking for a tripod at the best price take a look at Zomei Q111, portable aluminum tripod for DSLR cameras and available in three colors for 22.53 euros on AliExpress.

Of course, if you are willing to spend a little more for something more reliable, you have a Manfrotto Compact Advanced, with ball joint 3 Way and designed for cameras up to three kilos in weight, for 67.39 euros on Amazon, the lowest price in recent months.

Offers could not be missing in the always recurring section of storage. Starting with a card Secure Digital as the SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC I Class 10, V30 and U3 64GB which is for only 14.63 euros on Amazon.

And if you are looking for something in micro format you have a whole 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC Class 10, U3, A2 and V30 and with SD adapter for only 23.97 euros

