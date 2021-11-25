Black Friday is not just an opportunity to advance Christmas shopping or to give us that whim that carried in our wishlist months for much lessIt is also a good time to make more practical signings, very low.

This is the case of the ironing centers that concern us today, a small appliance that can make one of the most cumbersome household tasks much easier and that will help to care for our garments at a professional level. At Amazon we have a large selection of these types of centers on offer and these are the most interesting:

Rowenta Turbosteam





The currently most sold on Amazon – and also one of the best valued with an average note of 4.2 stars among more than 1700 buyers – is this powerful Rowenta with 6.5 bars of pressure, a full tank of 1.7 liters ( for ironing with a lot of clothes) and 370 g / minute steam boost that promises to break even the most stubborn wrinkles.

In addition, it has an eco mode that saves 25% energy compared to the maximum setting, something to take into account in these times when the electricity bill is through the roof. We find it lowered today by 179.99 90.08 euros.

Rowenta Turbosteam VR8322 6.5 bar ironing center, 370 g / m steam boost, MiscroSteam 400 sole, one-hand transport locking system, anti-scale system, Eco mode, 1.7 L water tank

Philips GC7844 / 20





One of the most interesting offers (with a 50% discount) is this Philips that, among other virtues, has the OptimalTemp system that adjusts the temperature automatically depending on the fabric we are ironing. In addition, it has 6.5 bars of pressure, 400 grams of steam and auto-off for the most clueless.

The compact design and the steam distribution allow us to iron both vertically and horizontally. An ironing center that we found on Amazon with an average rating of 4.4 stars for only 159.99 65.56 euros.

Philips GC7844 / 20 – Ironing center without burns or the need to adjust the temperature, 6.5 bar, 400 g steam boost, auto-off, Compact size, special sole, blue color

Rowenta Silence Steam Pro





Another Rowenta that sneaks into this compilation is this Silence Steam Pro that I like They already advance us in the name, it is as silent as it is resistant. An ironing center with unlimited autonomy since we can recharge the deposit at any time (without having to wait for it to cool as in other irons).

In addition, it promises a percentage of energy and water savings higher than its predecessor, specifically 30%, so we can iron without excessively increasing the electricity bill. We find it on sale today for 299.99 180.99 euros.

Rowenta Silence Steam Pro DG9222 Ironing center, unlimited autonomy 7.5 bar, 450 g / min steam boost, 140 g / min continuous steam, Microsteam Laser 400 soleplate, Eco function, blue Read: 19 pieces of furniture to decorate your hall whatever size it is

Polti vaporella





Polti’s Vaporella is one of the most iconic ironing centers, with more history and with a more finished vintage. An iron with a boiler that has among its most outstanding features the aluminum sole, a very comfortable insulating and breathable cork handle, as well as a continuous button.

its power of 3.5 bars of pressure and 1740W promises results at home at a professional level. We found it on Amazon -where it has an average score of almost 70,000 buyers- for only 68.19 47.10 euros.

Polti Vaporella 505_Pro Steam ironing center with boiler, safety cap, 3.5 bar, 1750 W, White / Gray

Cecotec Fast & Furious 8050 X-Treme





Finally, with a national design we signed this Cecotec ironing center with Fast & Furious 8050 X-Treme action movie name. A center with 10 bars of pressure and 3000W -one of the most powerful of the compilation-, ultra-slippery sole to facilitate ironing, anti-titanium oxide coating and a burst of steam of up to 626 grams / minute.

Although it is one of the most complete, it is not the most expensive and it does not leave behind the desired compact design, we find it on Amazon today for 149.90 92.48 euros.

Cecotec Fast & Furious 8050 X-Treme Ironing Center. 3000 W, 10 Bars of Pressure, Ultra-slip sole, Titanium oxide coating, 625 g / min steam boost, 155 g / min continuous steam





Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without leaving Amazon and in a different category of products, we record three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro 1500W Oil Free Air Fryer, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 279 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The Amazon Advent Calendar: So complete that this year it includes everything from a hair straightener to a Foreo facial cleanser for 69.95 52.49 euros.

