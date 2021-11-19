Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner, but many firms and platforms of e-commerce they have anticipated “black Friday” and have already launched their attractive discounts. Those who cannot wait until November 26 can now purchase coats, jeans or military boots at a price that falls as much as 70%.

Clothing

Coats and raincoats





This black biker coat it is easy to combine, warm and stylish. It is lined with fur and has a side zipper. 90 euros , 62.99 euros on Amazon (depending on size).





Amazon Brand – find. Alicia, Woman Jacket, Black (Schwarz), 38, Label: S





The trench coats are a wardrobe staple, especially if we talk about a beige model like this design that is below the knee. 69.90 euros, € 22.79 on Amazon (depending on size).

find. Trench Coat with Belt Woman, Beige (Neutral), 40, Label: M





The polar cold is yet to come and the insulating feathers are the best option to keep us warm without having to opt for many layers. Columbia signs this long black model. 199.90 euros , 114.99 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Columbia Women’s Pike Lake Long Insulated Jacket

Knitwear





Pistachio green is in fashion And this soft knit sweater with a perkins collar is great for inexpensively joining this trend. 31.40 euros , 23.46 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Stretch Funnel Neck Sweater Sweater, Green, S





Superdy proposes this vintage style jumper that combines the sky blue of the background with multicolored motifs. A very warm model. 69.90 euros , 42.94 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Superdry Women’s Classic Fairisle Crew Sweatshirt, Soft Blue, M





The Animal Print It never goes out of style and this is how this one defends it soft knit cardigan that we can combine with a total look black. 44 euros , 32.78 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Jacquard Cardigan Sweater Sweater, Camel Leopard Print, M

Dresses and skirts





Those who are looking for a night blue dress that combines with everything and we can look both for a dinner and for a wedding they can opt for this Find model with an asymmetric neckline. 48 euros , 32.10 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Amazon Brand – find. Asymmetric Midi Dress Woman, Blue (Blau), 36, Label: XS





The lovers of the boho aesthetic they are sure to fall in love with this short long sleeve dress from Superdry. 89.99 euros, 34.63 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Superdry Anisa Emb Dress Casual Dress, White, S for Women





This black and white midi dress is a classic for halftime. Although we can also use it in winter with good thick socks. 69.99 euros , 24.60 euros at Amazon (depending on size).

edc by Esprit 031cc1e317 Dress, 113 / Off White 4, 38 for Women





Corduroy is a fabric that does not fail in winter and this camel color model signed by Superdry is ideal to combine with a tight knit sweater and knee-high boots. 69.90 euros , 36.04 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Superdry Denim Mini Skirt Skirt, Turmeric Tan Cord, 29W for Women





This long skirt with side slit is soft knit. A basic that we can wear with both sneakers and heel ankle boots, it depends on the occasion. 24.90 euros, 14.82 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

MERAKI Women’s Lightweight Rib Maxi Skirt Long Skirt, Navy, 46

Pants and jeans





Pepe Jeans proposes these medium wash jeans. Are from straight cut and wide silhouette and they look good with everything. 98.46 euros , 34.66 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Pepe Jeans CASEY Straight Jeans for Women, Blue (Denim 000), W29 / L30 (Manufacturer size: 29) Read: Five brands of sweatshirts that maybe you did not know and that are sweeping among the young and not so young





In a tighter line, we find these low-rise, fitted-leg Pepe Jeans. 99 euros , 33.53 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Pepe Jeans Venus Jeans for Women, Blue (10Oz Authentic Rope Str Med D24), 28W / 30L





These black suit pants are perfect for build a look partying timeless with a shirt and metallic effect blazer. 45 euros , 13.27 euros on Amazon (depending on size).

Amazon Brand – Truth & Fable Women’s Wide Leg Pants, Negro (Black), 42, Label: L

Accessories

Shoes





First, some traditional white sneakers with a touch of trend, the marked sole. It is the Carin model from Puma. 59.99 euros, 30.34 euros (depending on size).

PUMA Carina L, Low Top Sneakers, for Women, White (Puma White-Puma White-Puma Silver), 38 EU





Within the military boots is available this shiny effect leather model and track platform. 99.99 euros , 47.64 euros (depending on size).

bugatti 431A4P305700, Women’s Military and Tactical Boot, Black, 36 EU





Geox proposes these high-heeled shoes with a pointed toe, a design for create night outfits or to go to the office if you are a fan of heights. 129.90 euros , 91.43 euros (depending on size).

Geox D FAVIOLA A Pump Woman, Black (Black C9999), 36 EU





Finally in relation to footwear, some country ankle boots made of leather black. The heel is medium and thick, so it promises to be very comfortable. 74.90 euros , 48.07 euros (depending on size).

Amazon Brand – find. Stitch Leather High Western Ankle Boots, Negro Black, 37 EU

Handbags





Those looking for an eye-catching bag can bet on this red leather bag by Lacoste. The size is small to medium, but it has a perfect capacity for the weekend. 180 euros , 126 euros at Amazon.

Lacoste – Woman Shoulder Bag.





Lacoste also has this shopper in pale pink that can be a great ally to go to the office. 175 euros , 122 euros at Amazon.

Lacoste – Woman Shopping Bag.





Those who prefer a classic bag have this design signed by Tous in cream and chocolate brown, a bag that can be carried by hand or crossbody style. 159 euros , 111.23 euros on Amazon.

TOUS Essential, Women’s Bags, Beige-Brown, U





Finally, a gray leather shoulder bag from Liebeskind Berlin. A basic, functional and timeless model. 119 euros , 68.59 euros.

Liebeskind Berlin Luka Crossbody, Crossbody Bag for Women, Gray (Cold Gray), Small





More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can be up-to-date and at all times informed of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their alerts via Telegram. You can also find here the best deals for Black Friday 2021.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Trendencias Shopping in our channel Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Amazon