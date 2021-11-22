Black Friday is approaching, and all the big chains have already launched their discounts to celebrate this date marked in black on the business calendar.

Today, we are going to focus on some of the best offers that we have found in El Corte Inglés in departments such as small appliances, or furniture.

Index hide
1 Small appliances discounted for Black Friday
2 Discounted deco furniture and accessories

Small appliances discounted for Black Friday

Discounted kitchen machine

Boj MC-2500 food processor with scale and LCD screen. Previous price, 609 euros. Black Friday price with 67% discount, 199 euros.

Boj MC-2500 food processor with scale and LCD screen

Boj MC-2500 food processor with scale and LCD screen

Boj PC-1000-5 electric pressure cooker with LCD display and 5 liters capacity

Boj PC-1000-5 electric pressure cooker with LCD display and 5 liters capacity. Previous price, 199 euros, Black Friday price after the 54% discount, 89.95 euros.

Boj PC-1000-5 electric pressure cooker with LCD display and 5 liters capacity

Boj PC-1000-5 electric pressure cooker with LCD display and 5 liters capacity

The English Court

Box Blender SB-600X with non-slip base and lid with handle for easy transport. Previous price, 69.90 euros, Black Friday price with 57% discount, 29.90 euros.

Box blender SB-600X with non-slip base and lid with handle for easy transport

Box blender SB-600X with non-slip base and lid with handle for easy transport

Kneader

Boxj FP-5500M kneader robot with teflon-coated accessories and 5.5-liter capacity bowl. Previous price, 669 euros. Current price after 55% discount, 299 euros.

Boxj FP-5500M kneader robot with teflon-coated accessories and 5.5-liter capacity bowl

Boxj FP-5500M kneader robot with teflon-coated accessories and 5.5-liter capacity bowl

Black Friday 2021: duvet covers for all tastes and styles on sale today

Discounted deco furniture and accessories

Discounted chair

Lana upholstered dining chair. Previous price, 79.95 euros, Black Friday price after 42% discount, 45.95 euros.

Upholstered dining chair Lana El Corte Inglés

Upholstered dining chair Lana El Corte Inglés

Sideboard

Arabesque mango wood sideboard. Usual price, 695 euros. Black Friday price after 42% discount, 399 euros.

Read:  Fill your home with color and design with the limited collection of Kassl Editions for Zara Home

Sideboard

Discount mirror

Marigold round wall decorative mirror. Previous price, 199 euros. Black Friday price with 50% discount, 98.99 euros.

Golden mirror

Rattan headboard

Double Malay rattan headboard. Previous price, 295 euros, current price after 40% discount, 175 euros.

Rattan headboard

Discounted sofa

Rumore Natuzzi Italia 3 Seater Sofa. Previous price, 1,675 euros, current price with 40% discount, 999 euros.

Rumore Natuzzi Italia 3 Seater Sofa

Rumore Natuzzi Italia 3 Seater Sofa

Discount mattress

Roma 2.0 Pikolin pocket spring mattress. Previous price, 1,255 euros, current price after 50% discount, from 627 euros.

Pikolin mattress

More information | The English Court

In Decoesfera | Black Friday week 2021: Best deals in decoration stores (in update)

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.