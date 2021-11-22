Black Friday is approaching, and all the big chains have already launched their discounts to celebrate this date marked in black on the business calendar.

Today, we are going to focus on some of the best offers that we have found in El Corte Inglés in departments such as small appliances, or furniture.

Small appliances discounted for Black Friday





Boj MC-2500 food processor with scale and LCD screen. Previous price, 609 euros . Black Friday price with 67% discount, 199 euros.

Boj MC-2500 food processor with scale and LCD screen





Boj PC-1000-5 electric pressure cooker with LCD display and 5 liters capacity. Previous price, 199 euros, Black Friday price after the 54% discount, 89.95 euros.

Boj PC-1000-5 electric pressure cooker with LCD display and 5 liters capacity





Box Blender SB-600X with non-slip base and lid with handle for easy transport. Previous price, 69.90 euros , Black Friday price with 57% discount, 29.90 euros.

Box blender SB-600X with non-slip base and lid with handle for easy transport





Boxj FP-5500M kneader robot with teflon-coated accessories and 5.5-liter capacity bowl. Previous price, 669 euros . Current price after 55% discount, 299 euros.

Boxj FP-5500M kneader robot with teflon-coated accessories and 5.5-liter capacity bowl

Discounted deco furniture and accessories





Lana upholstered dining chair. Previous price, 79.95 euros, Black Friday price after 42% discount, 45.95 euros.

Upholstered dining chair Lana El Corte Inglés





Arabesque mango wood sideboard. Usual price, 695 euros. Black Friday price after 42% discount, 399 euros.





Marigold round wall decorative mirror. Previous price, 199 euros. Black Friday price with 50% discount, 98.99 euros.





Double Malay rattan headboard. Previous price, 295 euros , current price after 40% discount, 175 euros.





Rumore Natuzzi Italia 3 Seater Sofa. Previous price, 1,675 euros , current price with 40% discount, 999 euros.

Rumore Natuzzi Italia 3 Seater Sofa





Roma 2.0 Pikolin pocket spring mattress. Previous price, 1,255 euros , current price after 50% discount, from 627 euros.

More information | The English Court

In Decoesfera | Black Friday week 2021: Best deals in decoration stores (in update)