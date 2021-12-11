We are just days away from leaving autumn behind and although it is a particularly cold December, the time has come to complete our winter wardrobe. How can we do it? With a good pair of boots or a warm coat. El Corte Inglés has an active promotion for those who have their purchase card that offers up to 30% discount on a selection of products. This offer is available from December 9 to 12. We take the opportunity to add some timeless basics to our wardrobe.

Boots





We start with some classic equestrian style boots signed by Gloria Ortiz. It is a model made of cowhide. 179 euros , 125.30 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.





Gloria Ortiz women’s black leather boots





From esthetic cowboy and Cuban heelThis is how these black leather boots from Zendra Basic are. 99.99 euros , 70 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Zendra Basic women’s cowboy boots in black





If you prefer jacket aesthetics, you have these taupe suede leather boots, with a block heel and pointed toe by Mustang. 89.90 euros , 62.93 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Mustang women’s boots in taupe suede





DKNY signs these boots with combination of black leather and rubber, with lace closure and round toe with military airs. 195 euros , 136.50 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Women’s boots in black with lace-up closure





Last in this category, boots to combat the polar cold. D.Franklin has this Australian style model, made from nylon in black color that has a fur inner lining. 76.04 euros , 53.23 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Women’s Australian Style Black Nylon Platform Boots with Vertical Tape

Leather bags





Lauren Ralph Lauren proposes the Tyler model, a classic beige cowhide handbag. 299 euros , 209.30 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Tyler beige calfskin handbag





If you are looking for a model shoppper in which to carry everything you needYou can opt for this El Potro bag, which is “made of premium quality cowhide with a soft touch, in chestnut color combined with brown cowhide”. 159 euros , 111.30 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

El Potro shopper in camel cowhide leather with adjustable strap





Coach proposes this shoulder bag, the Coach Willow model, made of cowhide in white with removable handle. 395 euros , 276.70 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Coach Willow shoulder bag in white calfskin with removable strap





In a more risky line, we find this red bag from the national firm Leandra. A red bovine leather shoulder bag Made in Spain with a handle and a long removable handle. 219 euros , 153.30 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Leandra women’s red leather saddle bag





In a small size we discover this mini square grained leather crossbody bag in black with chain handle from Naulover. 385 euros , 269.50 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Mini square grained leather crossbody bag in black with chain strap

Coats





Adolfo Domínguez signs this midi length cloth coat with wrap neck and belt closure. 329 euros , 230.30 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Long women’s cloth coat with wrap neck





In a classic line this is available button cuff coat, lapels, double-breasted closure with engraved buttons, pockets and opening at the back by Fórmula Joven. 120 euros , 84 euros for customers with an El Corte Inglés purchase card.

Long double-breasted coat





Finally, an over-the-knee down jacket with a hood from Tommy Hilfiger. 199.90 euros , 139.93 euros for customers with a purchase card from El Corte Inglés.

Long women’s down jacket with hood





