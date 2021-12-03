With the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED, the Standard Edition is reaching very interesting prices in stores like Amazon. Heading into Christmas, Nintendo Switch can be the star gift and now it is available for 299.98 euros with a 12-month Switch Online subscription. This supposes a reduction of the console of 19.91 euros on its sale price, in addition to including the service to enjoy many advantages: multiplayer, saved in the cloud or a classic games library.

<br>

Know more: Nintendo Switch + Switch Online Console (12 months)



Therefore, the console has a 6 percent discount That translates into almost 20 euros of savings. It is a standard edition of Nintendo switch with the Joy-Con in neon blue and neon red (also available in gray), a 2019 model. The hybrid console will allow you to play everywhere and thanks to the Online service, you can save your games in the cloud in case you change your console in the future. Nintendo Switch has three game modes: dock TV mode, desktop mode for local multiplayer games, and handheld mode. It is how to have 3 consoles in one and alone for 299.98 euros on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch + Online for 299.98 euros

This pack normally costs 319.89, but now you can save almost 20 euros in your purchase. It includes a 12-month individual subscription to Nintendo Switch Online that costs 19.99 euros. Once the hiring period is over you can auto renew the service to continue enjoying all the benefits. Thanks to Online you can play multiplayer games like Splatoon 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

<br>

It also includes dozens of free NES and Super NES games to remember good moments of childhood. All are advantages with Online, so it is a great opportunity buy this Nintendo Switch for 299.98 euros. Taking into account that the standard edition without Online costs the same, this console is postulated to be the best gift of this christmas.