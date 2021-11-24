Since the capsule coffee makers They came into our lives, drinking espresso in a matter of seconds and without making a mess at all is possible, on a professional level as well. One of the firms that made it possible is Nespresso, with more than a decade behind it offering coffees in small doses inspired by professional baristas.

There are countless coffee machines compatible with capsules Nespresso, each with a particularity and a price. If you still don’t have one at home, you may be interested in taking a look at the Black Friday offers on Amazon, we have listed the most interesting ones:

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

The most sold

We started with the favorite coffee maker right now on Amazon, andsta Vertuuo Next from Krups with a capsule system of three different sizes (perfect for all Nespresso models). Thanks to its design, it promises to precisely extract each capsule and automatically calibrate its parameters depending on which one we choose.

You are designed to prepare five types of drink: thermal cup (414 ml), standard coffee cup (230 ml), long coffee (150 ml), double espresso (80 ml) and espresso (40 ml). In addition, it has Wi-Fi and bluetooth connection. We found it very low today on Amazon for 149.99 69 euros.





Nespresso VERTUO Next XN9105 Capsule coffee machine, Krups espresso machine, different sized coffee, 5 cup sizes, Centrifusion technology, 30 second heating, Wifi, Bluetooth, Red

De’Longhi Lattissima One Evo

With a professional-inspired luxury finish, this Gran Lattissima by De’Longhi for Nespresso is one of the most complete options. A coffee machine with a milk tank, to create the creamiest foams, 19 bars of pressure and up to nine recipes (we can create from cappuccinos to latte macchiatto).

If we are confused, it is important to note that the coffee machine has an automatic shut-off function. We can find it reduced in black today on Amazon for 269 230.27 euros. (with 14 capsules included and 20 euros of credit in Nespresso).





De’Longhi Lattissima One Evo, Single Use Capsule Coffee Machine, Automatic Milk Frother, Cappuccino and Latte, EN510.B, 1450W, Black

Princess multi-capsule

If we do not want to commit ourselves solely to Nespresso, we can always opt for a multi-brand coffee maker, like this Princess that is compatible with all types of Nespresso capsules, Dolce Gusto (and more brands).

This elegant 4 in 1 coffee maker Made of stainless steel, it has an average rating of 4.8 stars among buyers. In addition, its water tank is 0.800 liters and has 19 bars of pressure. We can buy it today discounted on Amazon (although not too much) for 119.99 116.83 euros.





Princess 249450 4-in-1 multi-capsule steel coffee maker, 19 bars, Suitable for multiple varieties of coffee, Nespresso, Dolce gusto, ESE pods and ground coffee, 0.8 L water tank

Nespresso De’Longhi Essenza Mini

One of the cheapest is this Essenza Mini coffee machine also by De’Longhi for Nespresso in an elegant black color. It is a new version of the Nespresso classic, with a single-dose capsule system, 19 bars of automatic shut-off pressure and a compact design that takes up minimal space.

It is the ideal option to enter the world of capsule coffee machines and we find it on Amazon for 119 96.03 euros. (welcome pack with 14 capsules included).





Nespresso De’Longhi Essenza Mini EN85.B – Nespresso capsule pod coffee machine, compact, 19 bars, automatic shut-off, black, Includes welcome pack with 14 capsules

Nespresso De’Longhi Lattisima Touch

Finally, we have this simpler version of De’Longhi’s Lattisima, the Touch Animation model with similar characteristics to the previous one: milk tank, automatic shut-off, single-dose … but instead of nine recipes it has 6 types of coffee Automatic (espresso, long, creamy latte, cappuccino, latte macchiato and hot milk).





Nespresso De’Longhi Lattisima Touch Animation EN560.S -Nespresso capsule pod coffee machine with milk tank, 6 selectable recipes, silver color, Includes welcome pack with 14 capsules

A machine that promises rapid heating in just 25 seconds, so you don’t wait a minute to have your coffee ready. We found it on Amazon for 279 229.57 euros. (with 14 capsules and credit of 20 euros included).

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Palate | The best coffee makers on Amazon: capsule, espresso or super-automatic for all tastes and budgets

Directly to the Palate | Automatic espresso machines: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations