The best mystery and horror YouTube channels today

Millennium Live broadcasts on YouTube on Fridays at 00:00, in addition to space for mystery, reflection, surprise and learning. Created in 2004, it has received several million visits and wide recognition, and it is no wonder.

Dross Rotzank is a channel where you will find frequent content about terror and mysteries, which seeks to entertain rather than prove truths. You’ll find sinister events, curiosities and much more, even stories created specifically for the channel or adapted. There are also true stories, of course. He has 21.9 million followers and posts several videos a month.

It is undoubtedly one of the best channels of this type today, since in addition to interesting content, the narrator is capable of transmitting them in a very entertaining and captivating way. It belongs to the Venezuelan nationalized Argentine Ángel David Revilla, for many it does not need or introduction.

Flisflisher is a channel with more than 714 thousand subscribers in which it is art historian and writer passionate about the paranormal world uploads new videos with high frequency, usually Monday and Thursday. Therefore, you will find a lot of interesting documentation of different cases, crimes, horror book reviews, cursed objects, testimonies and much more.

You will see cases that happened in Spain, related to Tik Tok, on Halloween, experiences, popular videos and more, with well-defined categories so that you can easily find what interests you. Do you want to know mysterious cases in Spain, enter an unknown world?

This is a channel with 774,000 subscribers from the creator and host of the television show with the same name. Guillermo Lockhart places great importance on oral tradition with myths, urban legends, shocking true stories and much more. Its narrative is cinematographic and has several genres, among which suspense and terror stand out.

He does not want to prove truths but to rescue and document the legends so that they remain alive and are transmitted from one to another. It is a space for reflection. Several monthly contents are published in which you will discover new things that perhaps you did not know or that at some point you had considered.

This channel has videos of topics paranormal and mystery. With several years of activity under his belt, he has more than 1.1 million subscribers. Publish various content every month with macabre stories, events, Halloween special, curiosities, strange presences, legends and much more.

Events in different locations and situations that incredulous people have faced are some of the content you will find. Also discover their baskets of horror stories. All this told in a different way and that will hook you.

This is a channel with more than 2.4 million subscribers where you will find different horror and mystery content. It has its own store. You will find stories of urban legends, real murders, murderer stories and much more, ideal for lovers of these themes.

You will see stories of Halloween, horror, witchcraft, the true origin of Halloween, cursed places, stories of elevators, the white mask and much more. There are also exclusive videos for members of the channel and the Noctámbulos podcast.

Horror

Although most of the aforementioned channels have various horror content, if you are looking for something more, know the ones that offer you the most terrifying content, with strange creatures, witches and much more, everything that scares you and takes you to a world in which to let yourself be carried away by the sensations. There are many people who love these topics, so if you are not satisfied with movies and series, know what YouTube offers you.

You will find a large number of updated or longer videos, and the channels are updated with many more so that you have various entertainment options with the styles of each channel. Dare to enter the exciting world of horror and mystery that is scariest.

This is a channel with more than 8.27 million subscribers where you will find content from horror and stories paranormal. You will come across various compilations of videos, strange creatures, events and much more. Makes several publications a week that are highly visited, between a million and a half million visits each. It promises new stories Monday and Thursday, so pay attention to the dates.

There are strange videos, mysteries and scary things, inexplicable videos, paranormal things and different categories, in addition to the most outstanding videos. It’s time to take a break and you can do it with some of these contents that will arouse your curiosity.

This is a channel with more than 1.7 million of subscribers dedicated to terror. Because of this, you will come across many scary stories, disturbing facts, real events, and much more. It publishes several content of this type a week, and it even has top videos that you will want to know. In addition, you can select between the different categories to choose the best of each of them, if you have preferences, or their top videos.

You will know very interesting and disturbing stories like the radioactive death of Eben Byers, 5 scary things people did for the ouija, 3 terrifying real life stories, scary cases that nobody knows how they will end, real stories for a scary night and much plus.

With more than 50 thousand subscribers, in this channel you will find horror stories most exciting. Upload videos about mysterious, supernatural, disturbing events. It seeks to offer you a different form of scary entertainment. Although he posted Tuesday and Friday, he currently doesn’t post much.

It is worth it because it has interesting contents such as nanotechnology, burial ritual of the Tibetan funeral sky, coronavirus, psychophonies and much more. These are not categorized, so you will have to see the ones you want or find the ones that are interesting to you by browsing it.

This is a channel where you will find videos about mystery and terror, including conspiracy theories and much more. It has more than 3.48 million subscribers and publishes content quite frequently, in fact, we can see several daily content. There are shorter and longer duration.

You will find short videos and content such as brutal crimes on Halloween, urban legends told on the internet, the proof that the devil exists and much more. There is a video that causes “not to see it.”

This is a more recent channel, since November 2020. It publishes several monthly contents about fear that are seen by thousands of people, Halloween special included. So far it does not have much content, but they are quite interesting for lovers of this genre. They are usually stories, although they include background video.

One of the advantages of this channel is that it is reported in Spanish, when most channels of this type are not, in addition to having intense content so that the stories do not fall short. Also, it is updated frequently, so you will soon find many more terrifying tales.

Pasillo Infinito is a channel that talks about supernatural and terror, in which you will find different videos of witches, ghosts, creatures, legends and many other content and reports narrated by Hernán Almaguer, writer and journalist. You will also see paranormal accounts of people who have dared to call stations like The Horror of the Night, The Hairy Hand, The Mega Cartel and much more.

More than 1.1 million subscribers, publishes a measure of two weekly content, although it depends on the moment. You will also find compilations and much more, videos seen by thousands of people.