What can we say about her? Well, that is history and that the years do not pass. Every time you see her again, you realize how great she is and how unforgettable her characters are.

The full version in 4K is just over 100 euros , when before you found it for more than 200 or even almost 300 euros.

If we all pretend that the last seasons do not exist, it is one of the best series to revisit and to think that everything ends with the last episode of the fifth. In fact, I’m going to make some enemies, but the eighth season is not that bad compared to the previous two.

Now, in glorious 4K and with all the extras for less than 30 euros, half its usual price these months ago.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy, vers. extended, in 4K

Another trilogy, but it is impossible not to comment on it. You can have the Peter Jackson’s masterpiece in 4K for less than 50 euros, when it has usually been between 80 and 100.

If you want to get excited again with more pixels than ever, you know.

Harry Potter, the complete collection on Blu-Ray

There’s no way the 4K edition will drop its outrageous price all at once, but this Blu-Ray version is out of the question. Less than 23 euros, half of its usual cost. If you see a higher price in this article, do not panic, click and go to Amazon, there you will see the real cost of the different versions.

So now you know, if you want to keep it forever, go ahead.

All James Bond movies on Blu-ray

Or rather, almost all of them. Obviously, it is not the newly released No time to die, but the other 24 did.

If you are a fan of 007, for just over 50 euros it’s all yours. Normally, you could find it for around 100 euros, 70 in times of sale, so this Black friday it is the ideal time to have the collection almost complete.

V, the complete collection on DVD

If you really are nostalgic for the 80s, stop pretending with Stranger things and choose the authentic. V, the legendary series of reptilian and hair-carded aliens is half price.

For less than 20 euros you can join the resistance and remember simpler times.

Akira, Collector’s Edition in 4K

You know what it’s about Neo-Tokyo is about to explode, this time in 4K UltraHD.

The term masterpiece is used very lightly, but not in this case. Akira deserves it, because Katsuhiro Ōtomo’s Akira deserves it all.

Anyway, I have already left more than what they pay me to write this. Now it’s your turn to take advantage of this Black friday movie buff and collect some of these gems to relive them whenever you want.

This article contains affiliate links. The Output may receive a commission if you buy what we have selected for you, but at no time, or under any circumstances, has this influenced the films and series chosen.