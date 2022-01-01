Pluto TV is a streaming platform that has arrived in Spain recently, but has gone too unnoticed. Without great releases like Disney + or HBO Max, the truth is that in terms of supply it exceeds these options in length thanks to the dozens and dozens of channels it has.

Among its strengths is that it’s totally free. The only toll that must be paid is the ads that interrupt the broadcast from time to timeBut these intermissions are not as annoying and long as the ones on lifelong television, they only add up to an ad or two every now and then.

In case you do not know how this platform works, we are not going to elaborate on explaining its characteristics, the application or other details, in this guide to use Pluto TV you will find all the information you need to get started with it.

Pluto TV is the new streaming platform for series and movies completely free, and without registration.

The objective of this report is discover series and movies that you will find on Pluto TV. You will already know many of them and surely there are some that you want to return to. In addition, you will see that the offer is wide with series that have never been broadcast in Spain.

In short, without further ado we go with our guide with some content that you will find on Pluto TV and that you will probably want to see.

Index with series and movies from Pluto TV

Top gear

The offer of this platform is very important and there is not only fiction, there are also a multitude of current affairs programs and reports. An example is found in Top Gear, the leading car show for those who enjoy the most power.

Top Gear has been in our country for years in the form of a page with engine news, but now it is possible to complete the experience with the new programs that are coming out to know this world.

The best cars, races and all the details for lovers of speed. Here is the link to Top gear.



Doctor who

This mythical English series has always been mistreated in our country, but on Pluto TV now it is possible to watch a few seasons of Doctor Who for free, a science fiction classic that continues to premiere episodes despite the decades that have passed since its premiere.

The Doctor travels through time and space through the Tardis, your ship that in our world has the shape of a telephone booth. This is a very English series that can be enjoyed from the smallest to the adults thanks to how entertaining and imaginative it is.

Ascension

If you are one of those who enjoy science fiction, there is another series on Pluto Tv that you may be interested in: Ascension.

Without too much budget, but with addictive plots and a very agile storytelling, this series is very nice to watch anytime and it serves to escape even if you don’t pay much attention to it.

In 1963 the US government launched a covert space mission to save humanity, but doing so required the participants to overcome a large number of problems they encountered. Action, sci-fi and some mess can be found in this series that you have available in Pluto TV.

The participant

The film released in 2007 was prophetic and it can be read differently after the crisis that came months later. With Rodrigo Cortés behind the cameras, he talks about money, the State, the addiction to money and a time obsessed with it.

Is winning a grand prize on television a good or bad thing? The protagonist of The Contestant is very happy with his loot, but soon begins to find that he actually everything is a trap in this analysis about capitalism itself what do you have available in this link.



Detective conan

On Pluto TV there are series for all audiences and they have not forgotten the smallest of the house by adding a lot of animation, but also some that continue to work for adults, such as Detective Conan, of which you will find up to 10 seasons.

It is more than possible that you already know this classic anime series, but it counts as a child – who is not a child himself – is dedicated to solving all kinds of crimes together with the police. We assure you that you will not want to miss this classic that can compete with The Simpsons in number of episodes.

Short circuit

You have probably already seen this sci-fi classic for the whole family, but in case you get a nostalgic attack you have it available in Pluto TV and we assure you that it is suitable for any after-dinner with the family.

To the main robot He is struck by lightning that makes him change his functions and decides to flee. This character is part of popular culture, although few have seen him in recent years.

Short Circuit is a movie that He has not aged quite well, but that in his innocence is part of the charm with which it is remembered.

Pride

Many liked this film when it was released in 2014 thanks to the charisma of its cast and to remember an event that had been more or less forgotten, or of which few knew outside the United Kingdom: the support between the homosexual community and the miners in the time of Margaret Thatcher.

Comedy and social film mix in Pride, a work that recalls the needs for mutual support and the idea of ​​overcoming any prejudice that may arise when the time comes.

A political film to which they gave a tone that makes it accessible to any viewer and that you have available right now.

The hunt

This is one of the best movies What are you going to find on Pluto TV and possibly on any platform.

The hunt talks about a community and what happens when someone is wrongly accused, even if everyone thinks they are guilty. An intense drama that keeps you glued to the screen until the second ending, we assure you.

The hunt tells what happens when one day in class a girl kisses her teacher unexpectedly and how rumor spreads that this is a pedophile, above in a population in which everyone knows each other. The Danish Thomas Vinterberg premiered in 2012 one of his best feature films. You shouldn’t miss it.

The Road

Here we have the adaptation of the novel of the same title that narrates the life of a father and son in a finished world after the collapse of society.

Everything is in ruins and almost the worst that can happen to you is that you meet other humans.

Tough, forceful and fascinating in the environment Created, the movie starring Viggo Mortensen is a show that you should see with the lights off, but we warn you that it is not optimistic at all. More high-quality cinema you have for free on Pluto TV.



Always at your side Hachiko)

But in case you want to see what is known as family cinema, there is a film that despite its budget and little ambition made the audience fall in love and to which there are many people who return again and again: Always by your side (Hachiko).

East remake of a japanese movie He tells of the relationship a university professor has with the dog he meets one day and how his life improves almost instantly.

Talk about loyalty, the relationship with animals and the way small gestures save us, even if they are not human.

The Trolls Attack

Programs of all kinds, series, movies … and documentaries. In Pluto TV there is everything and nothing that you will find in depth in its catalog an offer that will be attractive to you with a multitude of well-known titles and others that are not so much.

The attack of the Trolls is a good example, a documentary of less than an hour that tries to show who they are and why they act that way.

We all know what a troll is and you may have encountered one (or crowd) on social media.

But What drives them to that behavior? Is it natural or does someone pay them? During the short duration of this documentary you will find some examples and you will be able to broaden your vision of this type of network user. Enjoy it on Pluto TV.