Spider-man has starred in several live-action movies over the past few years, but James cameron was about to offer his vision of the adventures of the wall-crawler before before Sam raimi managed to carry out the first adventure starring Tobey Maguire. Now the filmmaker has explained what he wanted to achieve in what he himself defines as “the best movie i ever made“.

This was James Cameron’s ‘Spider-Man’

The author of ‘Avatar’ is promoting these days the launch of the book ‘Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron’ and has given a ScreenCrush interview, where he has commented that he asked for the blessing of Stan lee for any changes I wanted to make, since “it would have been very different“, since he saw the wall-crawler as a metaphor for the following:

That untapped potential that people have and that they do not recognize in themselves. And it was also a metaphor for puberty and all the changes in your body, your anxieties about society, about society’s expectations, your relationships with whoever you are attracted to, all those things.

In fact, it occurred to him before Raimi the idea that the webs he throws are an extension of the powers he gains after being bitten by the radioactive spider. In addition, he clarified that he I would have used that resource in a different way:

I wanted to do something that had a more raw touch. Superheroes in general always seemed like a kind of fantasy to me, and I wanted to do something more in the vein of ‘Terminator’ and ‘Aliens’, that you create reality immediately. That you are in a real world, not in a mythical city like Gotham. Or Superman and the Daily Planet and all that kind of thing, where it always felt metaphorical, kind of a fairy tale. I wanted it to be: it’s New York. It happens now. Someone gets bitten by a spider and turns into this kid with these powers and has the fantasy of being Spider-Man, and he makes this suit and it’s horrible, and then he has to improve the suit, and his big problem is the damn suit. That kind of things. I wanted to ground it in reality and lay its foundation in universal human experience. I think it would have been fun to make that movie.





Unfortunately, Carolco went out of business before the movie could go through, which is when he tried to convince Fox to get the rights to the character, but he himself remembers that this issue was not very clear and that “Sony had a very questionable bond with them and Fox didn’t want to fight for them (…) They didn’t want to get into a legal battle and I was like “Are you kidding me? That could be worth, I don’t know, a billion dollars” 10,000 million later“

Yes, cameron drew a very valuable lesson from all this, since after ‘Titanic’ he decided not to return to work with other people’s intellectual properties: “it was probably the kick in the ass I needed to focus on my own material“.