Choosing a good monitor is not easy, there is so much variety that opting for one or the other can take a long time. We have to take into account the resolution, the type of panel, what we are going to use it for, among other things. Luckily, there are gaming, work, ultra-wide and curved monitors. Some combine several of these features, such as having a 21: 9 aspect ratio and a curved panel. As for the price, there is for all pockets, so this is not a problem.

What monitor to buy

Buying a monitor is something very personal and it is not highly recommended to get carried away by design. This would be the last thing. As for the panels, the most used are TN, VA and IPS. If you want a 100% gaming monitor, I recommend you take a look at the monitors with a TN panel. Mind you, don’t expect the best viewing angles or the truest colors, but they are usually the cheapest and those with the best response time / refresh rate ratio. For example, the Acer KG241QS is a nearly borderless 165Hz Full HD monitor that has been designed for long gaming sessions and that you can get at a very reasonable price.

When talking about VA panels we could say that are between IPS and TN. They are very popular and offer a great result overall. A VA panel typically offers deeper blacks, richer whites, and higher contrast than an IPS panel. However, the viewing angles are worse, although on a TN panel they are more so.

We move on to monitors with an IPS panel. They stand out for having a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees and represent colors more accurately. On the contrary, they are usually more prone to light leaks and this means that the blacks are not as deep as in a VA panel.

Gaming monitors

When talking about gaming monitors there are two things to keep in mind, response time and hertz (Hz). Both are very important for the fluidity and gaming experience to be as optimal as possible. With the following models you will not have any problem as they fully comply with these two things.

Acer Nitro VG270UPbmiipx

This Acer monitor is quite interesting for its characteristics. They have a IPS panel 27-inch, a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, a response time of 1 ms and a 144 Hz refresh rate. At the brightness level, it has 350 nits. It allows you to connect several devices at the same time thanks to having 2 HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Acer KG241QS

If you are looking for a monitor that has a refresh rate higher than 144 Hz, then you have to take a look at this Acer model. Are 165 Hz in a TN panel 23.6-inch (Full HD). When it comes to playing, he has a 1 ms response time And, in addition, thanks to Acer Flickerless technology, you will say goodbye to screen flickering. The stand that acts as a base allows you to tilt the monitor between -5 and 15 degrees. By the way, it is worth mentioning that it has an HDMI port and a DisplayPort.

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ

Maybe you don’t associate the ASUS brand with the world of monitors, rather with graphics cards and motherboards. Well, the Taiwanese brand also has monitors. Without going any further, the TUF Gaming VG27AQ model is not bad at all. Have a 27 inch IPS panel (2560 x 1440 pixels) than does not leave indifferent for its 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. As if that were not enough, it is certified as compatible with G-SYNC and supports HDR10. On the back it has 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and a DisplayPort 1.2.

4K monitors

Little by little 4K monitors continue to gain market share and here the price has a lot to do with it. Today they are a lot more affordable than years ago. In addition, the panels have also been improving and the quality they offer is much higher.

Samsung LU28R552UQRXEN

This Samsung monitor is Very versatile and it is the size in all kinds of scenarios, whether editing video, office automation or enjoying a video game. Its 28-inch (60 Hz) IPS panel with 4K resolution and the characteristic Game mode. Nor could it lack the compatibility with the HDR10 system to have a brighter dynamic range of blacks and whites. At the productivity level, it integrates PBP technology that serves to display content from two different sources on a single screen. If we focus on connectivity we find an HDMI port.

BenQ EL2870U

BenQ is a prestigious brand, you just have to look at its trajectory in recent years to see when they have launched quality products. This time I recommend the 28-inch BenQ EL2870U monitor. It has a native resolution of 4K, 1 ms response time and HDR mode. With these data it is clear that it is focused on gaming. In fact, it has a BI sensor (intelligent brightness technology) whose function is to adjust the color temperature and brightness to offer a more comfortable visual experience if we play for many hours.

Lenovo L28u-30

If you like monitors that have very thin frames, almost nonexistent, here is one from Lenovo that meets this requirement. Its 28-inch IPS panel has 99% sRGB color accuracy, 4K resolution, a response time of 4 ms and is compatible with AMD FreeSync. However, its strong point is the connections. Have HDMI and DisplayPort portsso you can connect multiple devices at the same time without having to go around unplugging and connecting cables.

1080p monitors

When we talk about gaming on PC we could say that the vast majority of gamers do it on a Full HD monitor (1080p), at least that is what reflects the Steam Hardware and Software Survey. Next, we recommend several models that due to their characteristics they are a great purchase.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P

Buying a BenQ monitor is playing it safe and here is a model that you cannot miss, as long as you need a monitor that is Full HD. The BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P mounts a 24-inch TN panel that has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It is height adjustable and features various game modes for an enhanced experience. On the back it has an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 1.4.

HP M22f

If you have little space on the desk there are 22-inch monitors that have nothing to envy of larger ones. In this case, the HP monitor has an IPS panel (Full HD) with a refresh rate of 75 Hz and a response time of 5 ms. From pretty modern design, it is adjustable in inclination and allows you to connect your devices via HDMI 1.4 and VGA.

Philips Monitor 273V7QDSB / 00

Speaking of monitors, one of the Philips brand could not be missing. We could say that it is quite basic, but no less interesting than the rest. Mount an IPS panel (1920 x 1080 pixels) that has a 178 degree viewing angle. The edges are very narrow and this gives more room to the desk area. Special mention to the SmartImage function that dynamically optimizes contrast, color and sharpness so that the image quality offered is the best possible. Finally, say that it has the following connections: DSUB x1, HDMI x1 and DVI x1.

Ultra-wide monitors

Ultra-wide monitors have been around for a few years and, while they are not the best sellers, more and more players are opting for one. Also, there are many games that support this screen format. To work too They are delicious, especially if you usually have many windows open.

LG 29UM69G-B

Over the years, ultra-wide monitors have been falling in price and today we can find some very affordable models, especially from LG. The 29UM69G-B model of the Korean brand is very versatile and allows you to enjoy greater immersion in games being wider than a 16: 9 monitor. If we review some of its features we can see that it has FreeSync, a USB type C port that supports fast charging, a 29 inch IPS panel (2560 x 1080 pixels) with 5 ms response time (1 ms with MBR), Dynamic Action Sync, two 5 watt speakers, an HDMI port and a DisplayPort.

Acer Predator Z35

This Acer monitor has been designed for gaming, hence it has a VA panel (2560×1080) and a refresh rate of 200 Hz. For the aspect ratio is ideal for driving and flight simulators. However, it improves the gaming experience in titles of other genres. Playing your favorite RPG is another world when compared to doing it on a 16: 9 monitor. As for connections, it has HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0.

Curved monitors

Curved monitors they are very comfortable and improve the feeling of immersion trying to mimic our field of vision. Where it is most noticeable are those of many inches. However, this does not mean that a smaller one, for example, 24 inches, is not worth it.

Samsung G7

The curved monitors, especially if they are large, make you get more in the game. If you add to this that this Samsung monitor has QLED technology, then it is curling the curl as it allows you to enjoy more realistic colors. With a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolutionWith a size of 32 inches and a refresh rate of 240 Hz, it is not a monitor that goes unnoticed. Ports are well served: USB 2.0 x1, USB 3.0 x2 and HDMI x1.

MSI Optix G241VC

Curved monitors can have various curvature rates and on this MSI model it is 1800R. According to the brand, it is the most comfortable rate of curvature for human eyes. The 178-degree viewing angle is another thing to consider, along with the Crosshair function. The latter makes aiming at FPS a lot easier. It is not a large monitor, quite the opposite. Being 23.6 inches (Full HD) you will not have space problems. The 1ms response time makes it a very interesting option to consider if you play competitive video games. Of course, do not expect a high refresh rate, you will have to settle for 75 Hz.

As you can see, among so much variety it is very difficult to choose a monitor. Now, we could say that those that have an IPS panel are the most versatile, especially if you plan to carry out video and photo editing tasks. TN and VA panels don’t usually display as accurate colors, but if you’re looking for the shortest possible response time when playing games, then they’re usually the best option.

