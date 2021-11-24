As you may have observed right now there are a good number of raffles active through which you can win some of the many gifts that the main manufacturers in the market have given us, such as Samsung , TCL , Huawei , OPPO , realme or Xiaomi .

At this time the gala has just ended where we have been able to know what the best smartphones of 2021 , the best consoles, the best SmartTV or the best laptops. But the opportunity to win the best technological products of the moment, since we give away an infinity of articles among all our readers, is still active.

Win tons of gifts

With up to 32 awarded categories, it was normal that we beat the gift record last year and this time we have more than 60 items waiting for new owner. Surpassing the 40 gifts of 2020, we now have smartphones, headphones, smartwatch, tablet, keyboards and a myriad of products that the smartest can get.

As you can see in the clip that we have left on these lines, Carolina has been releasing clues about what to do to win one of these gifts. Participating is as simple as accessing the ADSLZone Twitter. As a preview, we leave you some of the “sweet tooth”:

The best mobiles of 2021

In ADSLZone you will find the complete list with all the winners of the ADSLZone Awards – Clipset 2021, but if you want to know what the best smartphones of this year that is now coming to an end, here you have them:

Best premium mobile

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: The new Samsung smartphone increases its resistance, adds compatibility with S-Pen, the best processor of the firm, a perfect screen for the enjoyment of content and a finish that falls in love. All this without neglecting the camera or the battery.

Best high-end mobile

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Being able to enjoy a camera with so many creative options, a state-of-the-art processor and taking a huge leap in quality in the rest of the components, the Xiaomi 11T Pro wins the award.

Best mid-range mobile

OPPO Reno 6: The OPPO smartphone rises victorious in a battle so competing thanks to its exquisite multimedia section, especially in video, as well as a careful design to the millimeter. Of course, it is compatible with 5G networks.

Best entry-level mobile

realme C21: A perfectly balanced phone in both performance and price. It boasts a design that maintains the fingerprint sensor, a triple camera and a processor as proven as the Helio G35.

Best photographic mobile

iPhone 13 Pro: The improvements of each sensor of the Apple flagship camera, the cinema mode, its 3X telephoto lens and the Pro-Res functions make the photos we capture with this iPhone are perfect, regardless of the light that accompanies us.

Best mobile gaming

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2: The brand raises the ante with an ultra powerful processor, a screen with a high refresh rate, a design designed to play with maximum comfort horizontally and a dual battery that prevents overheating in our long gaming sessions.

Mobile with better design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: Its vertical folding design coupled with a better camera and a high-quality external screen make the new Flip from 2021 the perfect choice for those who want to show off their phone.

This does not end here …

Although the online gala of the ADSLZone – Clipset Awards 2021 has come to an end, we haven’t distributed all of our awards yet. In less than 24 hours we will also know the best operators of the year, the best cars of the year and the Tecnoxplora award for the best technology brand of the year at a dinner that will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid together with the main executives of the telecommunications, consumer electronics and motor industry.