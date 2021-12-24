In 2021, buying a bad mobile has been quite difficult. Both the mid-range and the low-end packed with similar component-based products and ideasTherefore, the main – though not the only – differentiating factor has ended up being the price. A dynamic that is not surprising considering the maturity of the market and the number of suppliers that share the brands with each other.

At the high end, the situation is a bit different. It is possible to find many common points between phones, but there are also more aspects in which they differ. Especially It is done by those brands that have greater control over the components of their equipment (like Apple or Samsung).

In any case, and regardless of all these dynamics, yes that It is possible to identify some mobiles that have especially shone throughout this year. Some have done it for price, while others for bringing something different on the table or, simply, for being the most complete in all aspects.

In this article, we distinguish those best mobiles of the year that, for some reason or another, deserve to be recognized now that the technological course is coming to an end.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: the best mobile you can buy in 2021

The best mobile of 2021 is, without a doubt, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. A recognition that it can perfectly share with the iPhone 13 Pro, with which it shares almost all the specifications – except for the autonomy and the size of its screen.

One more time, the best smartphone Apple is, globally, the best smartphone on the market. It has an excellent screen, the most advanced processor on the market, a camera that, in addition to capturing super good images, is extremely consistent and autonomy, especially in the larger model, which is a delight. All this, in addition, comes wrapped in an attractive chassis at the same time as well finished.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: the second best option of the year

The Galaxy S21 Ultra hit stores earlier this year, even earlier than usual. After him, many other mobiles came out, several of which turned out to be quite interesting. But nevertheless, the S21 Ultra has remained unshakable as the most complete Android on the market.

The South Korean company has done an excellent job with him. It not only has good components inside, but also a super attractive design – probably Samsung’s best in a long time – and a photographic module whose versatility you fall in love with.

Oppo Find N: the most interesting mobile of the year

On the horn, the Oppo Find N has taken the most interesting mobile of the year award. And the reason is simple: it’s the best-finished folding we’ve seen to date. Many of the criticisms that so far have been made to phones of this type are solved in this Oppo model: the fold mark is noticeable much less, the proportion of the screens is more accurate, it has a hardware top-notch… It just needs to be sold beyond China.

Poco F3: the mobile with the best value for money

Xiaomi and Realme have presented multiple mid- or low-range mobiles throughout the year. Among them we find such praised names as Realme GT, Mi 11T or Poco X3 Pro. However, there is one that shines a little brighter than the rest when it comes to value for money: the Poco F3.

For 300 euros, this phone is nice, quite powerful, good autonomy, an excellent screen for its range and a ridiculous price in relation to its features. Next to it are the Poco X3 Pro, which is a bit cheaper, and the Realme GT, which is a bit more powerful thanks to the Snapdragon 888. But what tips the balance towards the Poco F3 is balance. Even more so if we take into account that in many stores it can be found for around 300 euros.