Before all this were days before Black Friday, not field, but today things have changed. The day has dawned with another color, the color of those who take advantage of the Black friday to buy Christmas gifts, either for themselves or for loved ones. So we are going to recommend today’s best deals on mobile phones below 200 euros in price.





Samsung mobile deals

Samsung Galaxy M12: Samsung is not the manufacturer with the cheapest mobile phones on the market but we did find a good opportunity to get one for less than 200 euros. It is the Samsung Galaxy M12, which with its large battery and its 90Hz becomes a great option for those who do not want to spend too much or do not need it. And for 139 euros on Amazon, much better.

Offers on Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S : We enter the world of Xiaomi and its brands and here we have the Redmi Note 10S, a very competent mobile for its price range and that also brings us stereo sound and fast charging. And we find it with 6GB and 64GB on the manufacturer’s website for 179.99 euros if we use the coupon 20BF2021 during the purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 : We continue down the ladder of the REdmi with the Redmi Note 8 from 2021. The renewal of a best seller that can now be ours on Amazon for 159.99 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 : We jump from the Note to the non-Note to run into the 90Hz screen of a powerful Redmi 10 for its price, especially if we find it reduced to 199.99 euros on the brand’s website with 4GB, 128GB and headphones Gift.

POCO X3 Pro: And as it was time to enter POCO’s repertoire of offers, what better way to do it than with the POCO X3 Pro, one of its most demanded phones. And it is because this is a really good phone for its price, especially when we can get it on eBay for 179.99 euros.

POCO X3 Pro – Smartphone 6 + 128 GB, 6.67 ”120Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, Quad Camera 48 MP, 5160mAh, Frost Blue

Offers on OPPO and Realme mobiles

OPPO A54 5G : We have an OPPO model hanging around our selection and it is none other than the OPPO A54 5G. We are talking about an economic middle line but more than solvent and with a great battery and autonomy characteristic of the brand. We found it on Amazon for 179 euros.

Realme 8: We enter the Realme with the Realme 8, a more than competitive midline with the Helio G95 in front and with a reduced price on the occasion of Black Friday. Amazon has it, without going any further, at 189 euros.

Realme 8i: Within the Realme 8 family there is also one of the newcomers, the Realme 8i, and also one of the most sought after. Outstanding battery, 120Hz for the screen and a price that’s hard to resist: 149 euros at Amazon.

realme 8i – Free Smartphone (6.6 “120 Hz fluid screen, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, MediaTek Helio G95, 50 MP AI triple camera, 5000 mAh battery, Dual SIM) Space Black

Realme C3 : We now make the leap to the cheapest bands with the Realme C3, a mobile for those who do not need too much or want to use it as a companion to another superior. 79 euros on eBay if we use the code BLACKELEC .

Realme C21Y: And we reached the end of Realme’s Black Friday offers with another of its more modest mobiles and a real newcomer, the Realme C21Y with 4GB and 64GB and the battery per flag. The phone can be purchased right now for 119 euros on Amazon.

Vivo mobile deals

I live Y11s: A quick step through the catalog of a Vivo that continues to grow in share and that has the Vivo Y11s among the cheapest models in its catalog. It can be ours for 99 euros at MediaMarkt with its 5,000 mAh battery to last and last.

Motorola mobile deals

Moto G50: It is the turn of Motorola’s list of offers with the Moto G50, a cheap line phone with 5G and a large 5,000 mAh battery that is currently for 179 euros on Amazon.

Motorola Moto g50 (6.5 “Max Vision HD + screen, Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ 480 2.0 GHz octa-core, 48MP triple camera, 5000 mAH battery, Dual SIM, 4 / 128GB, Android 11), Gray [Versión ES/PT]

Moto G30 : One step below the Moto G50 we find the Moto G30, one of its cheapest mid-ranges and that now also loses some price thanks to the Black Friday diet. The model can be ours at Amazon with 4GB and 128GB for 150 euros.

Moto G10: Our passage through the Motorola offers ends with the Moto G10, an Android phone with the Snapdragon 460 as the engine and that is on sale in several places, but none of them with a price as low as that of its manufacturer’s website. Motorola has it for sale for 143.10 euros.

More offers

